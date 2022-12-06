Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.12.2022
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
WKN: 865177 ISIN: US0382221051 Ticker-Symbol: AP2 
Tradegate
06.12.22
19:42 Uhr
100,22 Euro
-1,28
-1,26 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED MATERIALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,3899,7820:30
99,3799,7820:30
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2022 | 20:20
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Applied Materials Joins as a RE100 Member, Committing to 100% Renewable Electricity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Applied is excited to join RE100, a global initiative bringing together businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. Applied is on track to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2030, and we look forward to making further progress on our sustainability journey as a new RE100 member. We are committed to significantly reducing our environmental impacts as part of our vision to Make Possible a Better Future.

Applied Materials, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Applied Materials on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Applied Materials
Website: https://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/corporate-responsibility
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Applied Materials

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730513/Applied-Materials-Joins-as-a-RE100-Member-Committing-to-100-Renewable-Electricity

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
