Applied Materials Joins as a RE100 Member, Committing to 100% Renewable Electricity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Applied is excited to join RE100, a global initiative bringing together businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. Applied is on track to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2030, and we look forward to making further progress on our sustainability journey as a new RE100 member. We are committed to significantly reducing our environmental impacts as part of our vision to Make Possible a Better Future.

