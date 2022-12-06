Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment Impact Minute #43: One World One People With Dr. Byron E. Price

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, today released Episode #43 of its Impact Minute video blog series.

In this episode, Dr. Byron E. Price, President of African Views Organization USA talks about how African Views Organization USA is harmonizing existing parallels between the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals with the 20 goals and aspirations of the African Union Agenda 2063 by implementing lasting relationships without comprising cultural integrity. To view Episode #43 of the Impact Minute please visit Land Betterment's YouTube page.

The Impact Minute is a short video series hosted by Land Betterment where members of the global CSR community discuss relevant topics related to organizations that aim to address environmental and social issues.

About Dr. Byron E. Price and African Views Organization USA

Dr. Byron E. Price is an experienced professor and policy entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the higher education industry. Skilled in Social Impact Investment, economic, community, and rural development, workforce development training, with an interest in agriculture, cryptocurrency, education, and film. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused on Public Policy & Administration from Mississippi State University and is an author, globetrotter, professor, and activist-scholar with a solutions agenda. Dr. Price is a native Memphian and Pan Africanist.

African Views Organization harmonizes the existing parallel between the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 2030 Agenda) with the 20 goals and aspirations in the African Union Agenda 2063. African Views Organization advances effective delivery of the combined Sustainable Development Goals by implementing creative and lasting solutions in partnership with Governments, Civil Society, the Private Sector, Traditional Rulers, and Customary Authorities. Moreover, African Views Organization provides technical, scientific, and social research, reviews, and analysis on cultures and engages in activities pertinent to the advancement of humanities, sustainable. To learn more about the organization visit their website - www.africanviews.org.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. To learn more about the Company visit our website - landbetterment.com and connect with us on LinkedIn Twitter and Facebook.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contacts:

Mark LaVerghetta

317.537.0492 ext. 0

Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance

info@landbetterment.com

Stephanie Conzelman

207.205.0790

Stakeholder Engagement Director

info@landbetterment.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Land Betterment Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Land Betterment Corporation

Website: https://www.landbetterment.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Land Betterment Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730541/Land-Betterment-Impact-Minute-43-One-World-One-People-With-Dr-Byron-E-Price