Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Badoer Investment Ltd. is an equity and investments company. In the latest development, Badoer Investment Ltd. is partnering up with two UAE-based Capital venture companies to invest 80,000,000 USD in buying ADK Digital Asset and 20,000,000 to buy 4CC Digital asset.

The Chairman and Founder of Badoer Investment, Ricardo Badoer, express his views about the new developments in his company by stating, "The timing of the investment is appropriate due to the digital market's state, as a havoc is created in the industry due to recent events involving the crash of current crypto events."

During the same board meeting, it was also agreed to have further investments done in Aidos Kuneen, the digital asset exchange owned by Ricardo Badoer. Thus, a considerable sum of money, 10,000,000 USD, will be invested in the new Engine and hiring a bigger Dev team and PR team.

Consequently, the 4-Chain-Coin is an advanced Global Payments platform. It serves as a scalable digital asset, customized to suit the client's business and application needs. On the other hand, Aidos Kuneen is an open-source project that focuses on privacy, decentralization, and scalability.

About the Company - Badoer Investment Ltd

Badoer Investment Ltd is an equity and investments company with global ambitions domiciled in Dubai and a registered branch office in Nairobi, Kenya.

About the Founder - Ricardo Badoer

Ricardo Badoer is a Shareholder & Managing Director at Badoer Investment Ltd. In 2007, he founded and launched Badoer Investment, which has now merged as an impact investing company.

Intending users can visit the following website for further information: http://badoer.investments

