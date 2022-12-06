Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.12.2022
Ranger Oil Corporation to Attend Capital One Energy Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Ranger Oil Corporation ("Ranger" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ROCC) today announced that representatives of the Company will be participating in the Capital One Securities Energy Conference in Houston, Texas on December 7th.

The accompanying slide presentation is available on the Company's website at https://www.rangeroil.com/news-media/presentations.

About Ranger Oil Corporation

Ranger Oil is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.RangerOil.com.

Contact

Investor Relations
Ph: (713) 722-6540
E-Mail: invest@rangeroil.com

SOURCE: Ranger Oil Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730501/Ranger-Oil-Corporation-to-Attend-Capital-One-Energy-Conference

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
