Mittwoch, 07.12.2022
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2022 | 22:32
106 Leser
Kohler Co.: Exploring-How-Physical-and-Sensory-Limitations-Affect-Daily-Tasks

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / We believe that inclusion drives innovation-and innovation drives inclusion.

This International Day Of Persons With Disabilities, Kohler associates had the opportunity to use simulation equipment to explore firsthand how physical and sensory limitations affect daily tasks such as showering, handwashing, driving, and exercising.

Hosted by our BOLD Ability Business Resource Group, the interactive inclusion experience aimed to promote a deeper understanding and support of persons with disabilities and drive inclusive innovation in our kitchen and bathroom product portfolio. BOLD Ability is a global team of associates dedicated to creating a disability-friendly workplace. They offer support to associates with diverse abilities and unite to make a difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities in our communities.

When diverse abilities unite, we can create more gracious and equitable experiences for our consumers and our associates.

Learn more about BRGs at Kohler

Learn more about Kohler's commitments to diversity and inclusion

Kohler Co., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: http://www.kohler.com/corporate/index.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730558/Exploring-How-Physical-and-Sensory-Limitations-Affect-Daily-Tasks

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
