Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Momma Bear Financial, a subsidiary of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan-based financial services firm Athabasca Financial Ltd, unveiled a retirement and estate planning program to help retirees potentially capture an income net. While most firms focus on retirement programs, Momma Bear focuses on the entire family's estate to possibly maximize the income potential and ensure an ease of transition to the next generation.

"Once you hit retirement, our focus goes from growth to a focus on income," President and Founder Tracy Valgardsson Enns, CFP® said. "We spent so much of our lives focusing on accumulating assets that it becomes a challenge to think about taking distributions income from their investments.. We put together a plan for families where they understand when and why we make the shift."

Momma Bear Financial's sole focus is to provide peace of mind for clients and families through retirement and estate planning. In retirement, the program focuses on annuities providing income as the focus moves from asset allocation to product allocation.





Tracy Valgardsson Enns, CFP®

Momma Bear Financial's leader Tracy Valgardsson Enns, CFP® is a renowned member of the financial services community in Moose Jaw. Tracy has been nominated for the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Ethics, received the Rotary Club of Moose Jaw Wakamow for Outstanding Leadership in the Community and has been published twice in Refined Magazine.

"What works for your neighbor won't necessarily work for you," said Valgardsson Enns. "We encourage our clients to look after themselves and not to worry about what everyone else is doing because the plan that we're putting together works for them."

To learn more or schedule a call, visit athabascafinancial.ca.

About Momma Bear Financial

With 22 years of experience, Momma Bear Financial strives to see every client realize financial dreams. Whether the goal is to save for a new home plan for retirement, protecting loved ones from financial losses or managing a portfolio wisely, structuring the estate for ease of transition to the next generation, the company has the experience and resources to exceed expectations.

