Endo International plc: Endo to Cease Production and Sale of Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes)

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) announced today that it will cease the production and sale of Endo Aesthetics' Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) in light of market concerns about the extent and variability of bruising following initial treatment as well as the potential for prolonged skin discoloration.





For more than a year, Endo worked to address those concerns, including launching an open-label study in June 2022, APHRODITE, to test different interventions and whether they might mitigate bruising. Although certain APHRODITE study cohorts' results reflected a modest reduction of bruising area and severity, none achieved a consistent level of reduced bruising following initial treatment to adequately alleviate the market's concerns.

"After careful consideration, we have determined that QWO does not represent a viable commercial opportunity for Endo," said Blaise Coleman, President and CEO of Endo. "This difficult decision unfortunately results in a workforce reduction. We are grateful for the dedication and hard work of all team members who supported QWO and our Endo Aesthetics business, and we are committed to providing support and assistance to our impacted team members."

This decision is expected to result in annualized pre-tax cash savings of approximately $50 million to $60 million and a reduction to Endo's global workforce of approximately 90 full-time positions. In connection with ceasing QWO production and sales, the Company expects to incur pre-tax cash restructuring charges of approximately $15 million to $20 million and record a total pre-tax restructuring charge of approximately $235 million to $250 million in the fourth quarter 2022. The Company will seek any necessary approvals from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in connection with this decision.

QWO remains an FDA-approved product with clinically proven results and an established safety profile, so practices may continue to use unexpired QWO that they have in stock, as well as order additional supply. Alternatively, practitioners can return unused QWO purchased prior to this announcement for a refund. Practices will be notified about these options.

INDICATION

Qwo is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR QWO

CONTRAINDICATIONS

QWO is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to collagenase or to any of the excipients or the presence of infection at the injection sites.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Serious hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylaxis have been reported with the use of collagenase clostridium histolyticum. If such a reaction occurs, further injection of QWO should be discontinued and appropriate medical therapy immediately instituted. Advise patients to seek immediate medical attention if they experience any symptoms of serious hypersensitivity reactions.

Injection Site Bruising

In clinical trials, 84% of subjects treated with QWO experienced injection site bruising. Subjects with coagulation disorders or using anticoagulant or antiplatelet medications (except those taking =150 mg aspirin daily) were excluded from participating in Trials 1 and 2.

QWO should be used with caution in patients with bleeding abnormalities or who are currently being treated with antiplatelet (except those taking =150 mg aspirin daily) or anticoagulant therapy.

Substitution of Collagenase Products

QWO must not be substituted with other injectable collagenase products.

QWO is not intended for the treatment of Peyronie's Disease or Dupuytren's Contracture.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In clinical trials, the most commonly reported adverse reactions in patients treated with QWO with an incidence = 10% were at the injection site: bruising, pain, nodule and pruritus.

Click for Full Prescribing Information for QWO.

About Endo

