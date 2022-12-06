Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Purpose 360: Love Means Being More Than a Car Company With Subaru

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / What does it mean to be a car company? At Subaru, it's about showing love and respect to every person at every interaction. But more than that, it's about improving lives.

This is the Subaru Love Promise: a far-reaching commitment which is embedded in the company's culture, retailer relationships, community giving, and consumer connections. Subaru's annual Share the Love event - now in its 15th year - supports one of five charities with the purchase of every vehicle. Underdogs, a social impact campaign, drives awareness for shelter animals that are less likely to be adopted. And Subaru continues to support its hometown community in Camden, NJ.

We invited Bridget Hanrahan, Associate Director of Marketing Operations, and Shira Haaz, Corporate Responsibility Manager, to speak about Subaru's legacy of embedding and acting with love, leading with focus and dedication, and creating positive impact from retailers to your drive.

Listen for more insights on:

Enabling employees to share ideas and solutions when they observe change needs to happen.

Engaging in your community and building local partnerships to elevate impact.

Embedding purpose into the culture, starting on each employee's first day.

Connecting corporate purpose and culture to consumer values and experiences.

