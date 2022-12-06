Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PNRL) ("PNRL" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Sheldon Inwentash has stepped down from his position as a Director of PNRL, effective immediately.

Mr. Inwentash served as a director of the former Premium Nickel Resources Corporation since 2019. The Company wishes to thank Sheldon for his years of service and contributions during his tenure as a director of the Company and Premium Nickel Resources Corporation.

About Premium Nickel Resources Ltd.

PNRL is a Canadian company dedicated to the exploration and development of high-quality nickel copper + cobalt resources. PNRL believes that the medium to long-term demand for these metals will continue to grow through global urbanization and the increasing replacement of internal combustion engines with electric motors. Importantly, these metals are key to a low-carbon future.

PNRL focuses its efforts on discovering world class nickel sulphide assets in jurisdictions with rule of-law that comply with PNRL's values and principles which surpasses the highest industry standards. PNRL is committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders.

PNRL maintains a skilled team who has worked on over 100 projects collectively, accumulating over 400 years of resource discoveries, mine development and mine re-engineering experience on projects like Selebi and Selkirk. PNRL's team have on average more than 20 years of experience in every single aspect of mine discovery and development, from geology to operations.

On January 31, 2022, PNRL closed the acquisition of PNRL's flagship asset, the Selebi Mine. The Selebi Mine includes two shafts, (Selebi and Selebi North shafts) and related infrastructure (rail, power and water). Shaft sinking and plant construction started in 1970. Mining concluded in October 2016 when the operations were placed on care and maintenance due to a failure in the separate and offsite processing facility. The Selebi Mine was subsequently placed under liquidation in 2017. The proposed work plan for the Selebi Mine includes diamond drilling which is expected to be ongoing for up to 18 months as well as the delivery of a compliant PEA by the end of 2023. During that time, additional metallurgical samples will be collected and sent for more detailed studies. The underground infrastructure at Selebi North will be upgraded to support an underground drilling program as well as improve health & safety.

In addition, PNRL is evaluating direct and indirect nickel asset acquisition opportunities globally, and also: (i) holds 100% interest in the open pit Selkirk Mine which was acquired in August 2022 as well as four adjacent Prospecting Licenses in Botswana, (ii) holds a 100% interest in the Maniitsoq property in Greenland, which is a camp-scale permitted exploration project comprising 3,048 square kilometres covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper + cobalt-sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt; (iii) holds a 100% interest in the Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury, Ontario which is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-precious metal sulphide deposit of KGHM International Ltd.; (iv) holds a 100% ownership of property in the Quetico region near Thunder Bay, Ontario; and (v) is expanding its area of exploration interests into Morocco.

