California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - The current real estate industry is rife with inefficiencies and inequality. Tomorrow, Celligence and Sun West Mortgage President and CEO, Pavan Agarwal, will be speaking at the Benzinga Future of Crypto Conference to explore how blockchain is democratizing real estate and how Celligence is disrupting the industry status quo by putting the power into the hands of every buyer with its flagship, AI product Morgan.

Earlier this year, Celligence unveiled Morgan and its TRU Approval® NFT. Celligence has converted a worthless home loan pre-approval into a valuable, property-agnostic TRU Approval® NFT that is embedded with a conditional guarantee and is conditionally backed by real US dollars from Sun West Mortgage. This makes the buyer's offer as good as cash, creating liquidity and equality for all buyers. It puts the power into the hands of the buyer and opens opportunities for borrowers in underserved markets with lower income and credit scores, as the homebuyer now becomes the seller of their valuable TRU Approval® NFT via www.hellomorgan.com.

Pavan explained, "It is our mission to make home buying easy and accessible to all buyers. With our technology, we are able to equip borrowers who have lower credit scores and income with the same power as the buyer who can make an all cash offer. Buyers know exactly what they are qualified for, gain liquidity, and are backed by a major financial institution. True fair lending can be achieved once everyone has a TRU Approval® NFT."

Morgan brings transparency and trust in the sales process thereby improving efficiency, resulting in cost reductions to the borrower. Currently, industry standard closing costs and property sales costs are around 6-9% of the sales price. With our technology we are able to greatly reduce the costs to buyers and sellers.

Pavan further emphasized, "When we talk about NFTs and blockchain, we are not talking about buying a home with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any other cryptocurrency. This is about buying a home with real fiat currency. Also, there is no need to record all real estate transactions on an open blockchain ledger. Since we can record mortgage transactions on the existing standard of Mortgage Electronic Registration System (MERS) for only about $10, so the mortgage recording problem has already been solved and has stood the test of time. There is little to be gained by creating an alternative mortgage recording system on the blockchain. On the contrary, we are taking the core blockchain technology and making it do real work by increasing transparency, reducing risk and costs to buyers, and achieving true fair lending. "

About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (NMLS ID 3277)

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (swmc.com) we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer - at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so the customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 42 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884

About Celligence

Celligence (celligence.com) is an affiliate of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (Sun West), one of the largest independent, privately owned financial services companies. As one of the fastest growing fin-tech companies, Celligence provides exceptional service, technology, and product innovation.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers are continuously filing new patents and expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition and retention algorithms, and AI based process automation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147007