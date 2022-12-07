Prysmian Group Hosts Ribbon Cutting, Unveils Updated North American Headquarters

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, today revealed its fully updated North American Headquarters in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Joined by community and government leaders, Prysmian unveiled state-of-the-art upgrades to the former General Cable facility.

"Over the past two years, we've had discussions about how our workplace should evolve to reflect the changing needs of our employees. Prysmian is committed to investing in our facilities throughout the North American region," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "With the completion of this renovation, our headquarters is an environment that facilitates a healthy work-life balance, offering our associates a home base that is pleasant, streamlined and completely state-of-the-art."

Equipped with Prysmian Group's wire and cable products, the upgraded 80,000-square-foot office building has undergone numerous upgrades and improvements, including new roofing and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout. Showcasing an open office concept, old cubicle style workspaces have been replaced with 367 adjustable standing desks that accommodate social distancing considerations. The facility's renovated fitness center now features brand-new Technogym equipment and a recreational area with ping-pong, foosball and cornhole. Prysmian Group also installed new electric vehicle charging stations, offering double plugs and 80 AMP AC charging capability and allowing up to 10 electric cars to charge simultaneously.

Renovations began in May 2020, leveraging the pandemic to take advantage of times when employees were not in the office.

"The building renovation was an initiative that we were excited to pursue. The pandemic wasn't ideal, but it gave us a chance to sit down and think about what changes we wanted to implement and get to work while the office was empty," said Jim Allen, Senior Manager of Facilities at Prysmian Group North America. "It was a company-led initiative -we could have applied for state dollars, but we wouldn't have been able to take advantage of the empty building. And ultimately, we knew there were other places that money needed to go."

Over the past year, employees have slowly returned to the office following a hybrid work structure and the final stages of the renovation were completed this fall. With the full renovation complete, Prysmian invested in excess of $7M in upgrades.

"You can tell Prysmian has put a lot of thought into what will attract talent to Northern Kentucky with this office renovation. They've thought about the new state of the workforce, the way the pandemic has changed the way we live and ultimately, they've looked into what makes for a successful new normal in the workplace," said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber. "We are excited to have them here as a staple in the Northern Kentucky community."

Prysmian Group acquired General Cable in 2018 and designated the previous General Cable building in Highland Heights as its new North American Headquarters.

"As one of the largest employers here in Highland Heights, we are excited that Prysmian Group chose Highland Heights to be the center of their North American operations," said Greg Meyers, Mayor of Highland Heights, Kentucky. "They are bringing nearly four hundred great jobs to our community and enriching the lives of our residents. We look forward to their good work here in our city."

Members of the community, including Campbell County Judge Executive Steve Pendery, City of Highland Heights Mayor Greg Meyers and President & CEO of the NKY Chamber of Commerce Brent Cooper, attended the event.

Alongside the renovation of its headquarters, Prysmian has also invested in upgrades and expansions to its facilities across North America, including a $45M expansion to enhance its manufacturing facility in Sedalia, Missouri, $50M addition to its Marshall, Texas facility, a $30M investment in its Jackson, Tennessee plant and the construction of a new submarine HVDC cable plant in Somerset, Massachusetts.

Prysmian Group continues to achieve record results, with the first three quarters of 2022 recorded as the best in the company's existence, marked by robust sales growth and constantly improving profitability.

"These expansions are not just about the financial investment," said Pirondini. "We are creating new jobs with these expansions and training our employees to meet the demands of the changing market needs. We are building a company that is prepared to take on the challenges of the future."

