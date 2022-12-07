Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - The Mint Corporation (TSXV: MIT) ("Mint" or the "Company") would like to inform that Rebecca Ong has stepped down as a director of the Company.

"On behalf of the Company, we would like to express our gratitude to Rebecca for her contribution to support the Mint Corporation in its transition and wish her the very best for future endeavours. We thank Rebecca for her service," said Vishy Karamadam, CEO of Mint.

ABOUT MINT

The Mint Corporation through its majority-owned subsidiaries (the "Mint Group"), is a globally certified payments company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its primary business in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Mint Group intends to provide employers, employees and merchants with best-in-class financial services supported via payroll cards and the feature rich and linked Mint mobile application. Through its mobile enabled payments platform certified globally by MasterCard and UnionPay, Mint brings modern financial conveniences, at reasonable cost, to employers, merchants and consumers.

The Mint Corporation

Vishy Karamadam, Chief Executive Officer

647-352-0666

www.themintcorp.com

