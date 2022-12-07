Hats in the Belfry - The Only Hat Retailer in the US That Works With Italian Artisans To Make Special and Exclusive Styles for Everyone

MILLERSVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / For the last four decades, Hats in the Belfry has served its customers with creatively independent, stylish, quirky, and courageously designed hats. As the only hat retailer in the United States that works directly with Italian artisans, their exclusive, one-of-a-kind designs have earned them a stellar reputation among hat-wearing enthusiasts around the world.

This quarter, the company highlights its Italian artistry, and welcomes in the upcoming holiday season with a wide range of special offers sure to delight new and old customers alike.

Artesian Italian Designs and Handmade Hats

As a small independent company, Hats in the Belfry is free to take risks and explore innovative, fashion-forward designs that instill confidence, express personality, and exude style. Its unconventional, free-thinking approach to Italian headwear has resulted in a truly unique and exclusive line of limited-edition hats that impress even the most discerning of hat-wearers.

Exclusive Styles and Genuine Italian Flare

Hats in the Belfry is the only US-based company that sends its people to ground zero of Italian fashion. Exclusive styles are conceptualized in the heart of Italian culture, with designers taking first-hand inspiration from the country's people, fashion, architecture, and more.

To date, over 80% of the company's inventory is offered exclusively through its own private brand: HITB, with products focused on delivering unmatched quality for a price tag that is easy on the wallet.

Hats in the Belfry: Collections

Handmade for Belfry

Proudly made in the USA, the Handmade for Belfry line brings back to life the all-but-lost art of millinery. Ideal for those seeking out truly remarkable craftsmanship along with innovative fedora designs, this line offers unique detailing and delicate finishing touches.

Belfry Italia for Men

Handcrafted in Italy, these caps and fedoras embody centuries of Italian master craft, transforming generational knowledge and expertise into breathtakingly handsome headwear. Made from the finest wool, silk, cashmere, and linen, this line embodies high fashion without the high price tag.

Belfry Italia for Women

Master Italian designers and hat makers come together to create this breathtaking line of hats for women. Made with love and a passion for genuine Italian styling, these artfully crafted hats turn heads for all the right reasons.

The GOODs

The finer things in life often come with a hefty price tag. But at Hats In The Belfry, they believe that everyone, irrespective of budget, deserves a hat they can be proud of. This line features a wide range of affordable options for hat buyers, without sacrificing quality or style.

Holiday Promotions

This is the season at Hats at the Belfry. The holidays are here, and so are incredible offers on some of the finest Italian-designed hats on the market.

This shopping season the company has all kinds of deals for those who made it on Santa's 'nice' list.

Perfect Hats at The Perfect Price: Women's Italian Knitwear $79, Italian Cashmere Caps $99, Italian Made Stingy Brims $99, Genuine Italian Leather Caps $129

30% Select Styles Site-wide, New Weekly Markdowns

About Hats in the Belfry

Coined, 'The Little Hatter That Does', for over 44 years Hats in the Belfry has delivered over 200,000 exclusive artisan hats, designed in Italy and embodying the true spirit of courageous and innovative fashion.

Established in Annapolis, Maryland, the company takes an independent and unconventional approach to hat design, marching to the tune of a different hatter, and breaking the mold of conventional hat styling.

Those interested in learning more about the company, or in placing an online order, are encouraged to visit the official website for more information.

