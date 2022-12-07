Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Coinweb, Coinweb is a layer 2 cross-chain computation platform, unifying interoperability within blockchain space, is proud to announce its participation in Benzinga's very first Future of Crypto Conference.

Toby Gilbert will be speaking at Lunch time ET on December 7th. Members of the Coinweb will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Register here for Benzinga's Future of Crypto Conference which will take place December 7, 2022 at Pier Sixty in New York City.

"As an investor and builder, myself, I know how important it is to be aware of where the opportunities lie," said Benzinga founder and CEO Jason Raznick. "The Future of Crypto conference will enable me, alongside the brightest minds in this emerging industry, to convene and talk big ideas, opportunities and threats, as well as create relationships."

About Coinweb

Led by CEO, Toby Gilbert, and CTO, Knut Vinger, Coinweb aims to become the first general-purpose layer-2 platform delivering truly unified interoperability, removing current transactional and computational bottlenecks. Coinweb enables maximum horizontal scalability while still maintaining the consistency and reliability of underlying blockchains' security and decentralized properties. The platform solves many of the problems found in current cross-chain implementations without the unnecessary use of bridges or additional layers of consensus. 2 DeFi projects have been built as a proof of concept that currently supports in excess of 170,000 unique users. Coinweb designed, set up, and issued a cross-chain stable token that the DeFi platforms have sold more than $260M USD in the past 24 months, delivering up to 13% of all BCH transactions per day. Having secured various digital asset licenses all around the world, Coinweb offers multiple-fiat on-ramping and off-ramping solutions within its multi-tenancy wallet. Coinweb's cross-chain tokenization platform and a simple marketplace help large and established traditional businesses digitize aspects of their businesses.

About The Future of Crypto

In a 1-day Marathon at New York City's Pier Sixty, Benzinga is hosting a conference that will dive into various industries crypto is impacting. Benzinga's Future of Crypto Conference will put you in front of over forty of the biggest thought leaders, builders, and financiers.

For further information:

Ain Mohd

Partnership Director

+66614328757

ain@coinweb.io