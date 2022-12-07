The specialty online coffee shop GoCoffeeGo.com is revamping and introducing a new roasted-to-order subscription service.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Celebrating 14 years in the online coffee business and resilience in the face of personal and business challenges, Elise Papazian of GoCoffeeGo has introduced a new roasted-to-order subscription service for clients across the US.

In response to the challenges faced in recent years, including the sudden death of Elise's husband and GoCoffeeGo co-founder Scott Pritikin, Elise revamped her specialty coffee marketplace, adding more top coffee brands from across the USA and introducing new options for the growing number of GoCoffeeGo subscribers.





"When my late husband and I started GoCoffeeGo, there was no real specialty coffee movement at the time or any real way to find truly great coffee at home. We answered that need," said Elise Papazian. "We wanted to make it a fun site and kind of disarm people. There's a lot of sort of snobbishness in wine and snobbishness in coffee - and we wanted everybody to have an amazing cup of coffee. Didn't matter where you lived, you should be able to have access," she added.

Born out of love for coffee and a passion for helping indie roasters compete with big brands, GoCoffeeGo now features coffee from over 32 award-winning roasters and offers a custom coffee subscription service. Six 'pay-as-you-go' coffee clubs are available along with a quiz to help customers find their perfect club. All coffees are roasted-to-order, with light, medium light, medium, medium dark, and dark roast options available.

A pioneer of the coffee industry and a coffee aficionado, Elise - also known as the Contessa of Coffee - believes that quality is paramount. "When you're cupping coffee, if it's good, it's not good enough," she said. As such, the company uses a strict selection process and features the finest coffee from different regions of the world, including South and Central America, Asia, and Africa.

With the new roasted-to-order subscriptions, GoCoffeeGo and Elise celebrate the resilience of this now woman-owned business despite the challenges faced due to Scott's death, the pandemic, and unfriendly business practice in the online coffee industry.

"The ever-growing coffee community is a fun industry, actually, a blast to work in. It is full of misfits, geeks, mad scientists, and, most of all, passionate people who dance to the beat of their drums," said Elise. "Like every John Hughes movie, somehow in coffee, the geeks became the cool kids."

The world's first specialty roasted-to-order coffee marketplace is proud to mark its big comeback with a service that will deliver the finest coffee to homes all over America and beyond.

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.gocoffeego.com/subscribe.

