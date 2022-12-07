Drumz Plc - Expiry of Warrants
PR Newswire
London, December 6
7 December 2022
Drumz plc
("Drumz" or the "Company")
Expiry of Equity Warrants
Drumz advises that the following unquoted equity warrants have expired unexercised in accordance with the terms and conditions they were issued under:
|Number of Equity Warrants
|Exercise Price
|Expiry date
|75,000,000
|1.0p
|30 November 2022
There are no warrants that are available to be exercised.
|For further information please contact:
|Drumz plc
|www.drumzplc.com
|Angus Forrest
|+44 (0) 20 3582 0566
|WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)
|www.whirelandcb.com
|Mike Coe / Sarah Mather
|+44 (0) 20 7220 1666
|Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker)
|Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0) 20 7469 0936
