Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D812 ISIN: GB00B06CZD75 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DRUMZ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRUMZ PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.12.2022 | 08:04
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Drumz Plc - Expiry of Warrants

Drumz Plc - Expiry of Warrants

PR Newswire

London, December 6

7 December 2022

Drumz plc

("Drumz" or the "Company")

Expiry of Equity Warrants

Drumz advises that the following unquoted equity warrants have expired unexercised in accordance with the terms and conditions they were issued under:

Number of Equity WarrantsExercise Price Expiry date
75,000,0001.0p30 November 2022

There are no warrants that are available to be exercised.

For further information please contact:
Drumz plcwww.drumzplc.com
Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566
WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)www.whirelandcb.com
Mike Coe / Sarah Mather+44 (0) 20 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey+44 (0) 20 7469 0936
DRUMZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.