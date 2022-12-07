Drumz Plc - Expiry of Warrants

7 December 2022

Drumz plc

("Drumz" or the "Company")

Expiry of Equity Warrants

Drumz advises that the following unquoted equity warrants have expired unexercised in accordance with the terms and conditions they were issued under:

Number of Equity Warrants Exercise Price Expiry date 75,000,000 1.0p 30 November 2022

There are no warrants that are available to be exercised.