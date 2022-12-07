DJ Custodian REIT plc: Change of name

7 December 2022

Custodian REIT plc (now called Custodian Property Income REIT plc)

("the Company")

Change of name

Custodian REIT plc (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that it has changed its name to Custodian Property Income REIT plc with immediate effect.

The Board believes the new name better reflects the Company's primary focus on and track record of generating income returns for shareholders and expects the change to make the Company's shares more prominent to retail investors, particularly those accessing via online platforms.

It is expected that the Company's shares will trade under the new name on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 8.00 am on 8 December 2022.

The Company's trading instrument display mnemonic ("CREI"), the ISIN and SEDOL numbers and the Company's website ( custodianreit.com) will remain unchanged.

The name change was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 31 August 2022.

Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid. The investment policy remains unchanged with Richard Shepherd-Cross continuing to act as Investment Manager.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, said: "We believe the change of name to Custodian Property Income REIT plc gives investors a much clearer understanding of the Company's aim to provide shareholders with long term asset backed income and of our investment strategy. We believe this is particularly important in the current environment where investors are seeking secure and growing income streams as a hedge against inflation. It also reflects our continued emphasis on providing full transparency to our existing shareholders while at the same time aiming to drive liquidity in our shares by attracting new investors."

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP15m lot-size, regional properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

