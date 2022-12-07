Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
07.12.22
09:30 Uhr
48,720 Euro
+0,420
+0,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,90048,92009:34
48,90048,92009:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.12.2022 | 08:53
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc: Inside information: Sampo announces strategic review of Mandatum

SAMPO PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 7 December 2022 at 9:45 am EET

Inside information: Sampo announces strategic review of Mandatum

In line with its strategic focus on P&C insurance, the Board of Directors of Sampo plc has taken several steps in recent years to simplify Sampo Group, with the largest being the exit from Nordea. Building on this, the Board has decided to undertake a strategic review of Mandatum.

The review will explore a broad range of options, including whether a separation of Mandatum from the rest of the Group, for example through a partial demerger and listing, could be in the best interest of Sampo's shareholders. The Group will provide an update on the review in connection with the publication of the full-year 2022 results on 10 February 2023.

- The Board is content with Sampo's current structure, which offers diversification and attractive cash flow. The strategic review will assess potential benefits in further focusing the Group on its unique P&C operations, by allowing investors to own these directly and providing Mandatum with greater strategic flexibility. The Board will only recommend changes to the structure if clear visibility on shareholder value creation can be attained, says Björn Wahlroos, Chair of the Board.

In the event that the Board opts to recommend the partial demerger option as a means to separate Mandatum from the Group, the proposal would be subject to approval from a General Meeting of Sampo plc.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:


Sami Taipalus
Head of IR
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Mandatum in brief

Mandatum offers private and corporate customers services in wealth management, asset management, rewards and personal insurance. Mandatum's main area of operation is Finland, where the company has 300,000 private customers and 20,000 corporate customers. Mandatum has approximately 580 employees and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sampo plc.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com


SAMPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.