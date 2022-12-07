Aspo Oyj: Change in Aspo's Group Executive Committee

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

December 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.



Change in Aspo's Group Executive Committee

Toni Santalahti, Aspo Group's Director of Legal Affairs and a member of the Group Executive Team, will leave the company to take on new challenges outside the company. Santalahti will leave his position by the end of March 2023.

"Toni has had a long and meritorious career at Aspo Group. I would like to express my warm thanks to him for his valuable contribution and wish him success in his new challenges", says Aspo CEO Rolf Jansson.



