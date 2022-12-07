Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company"), continues to advance strategic partnerships and financing options with major car manufacturer for upcoming projects. The Company focuses on efforts towards electric vehicle manufacturers and exempt market dealers as demand increases for Lithium and Cobalt with elevated electric vehicle usage. Company management considers various financing options including, but not limited to, equity financings, convertible debentures, and stream financing to fund future development and production needs.

After receiving initial interest from a worldwide car manufacturer with a series of electric and hybrid vehicles, the Company continues to connect with vehicle and motor companies to increase awareness of its development in its battery metals development/production. With over 90 models of Electric Vehicles currently available in Canada with 20+ manufacturers, the Company is positioning itself to be a leading consumer for Cobalt and Lithium raw materials as usage and demand continues to increase. Another key consumption factor is the need for replacement batteries in currently owned electric vehicles.

The Cobalt Institute expects cobalt demand to keep growing to about 320,000 tonnes annually over the next five years, almost double the total consumed in 2021, with EVs driving 70% of this growth. "With an expected increase in demand for the Cobalt and Lithium minerals, the Company continues to evaluate various financing options in order to expand its exploration plans," states Marc Momeni, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Battery Metals Corp. "Quantum is actively engaging in financing options to help expand existing production capacity of its current projects and bring development stage projects into production."

U.S. Geological Survey reports: Cobalt is a metal used in numerous commercial, industrial, and military applications. On a global basis, the leading use of cobalt is in rechargeable lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium and nickel-metal hydride battery electrodes. Cobalt use has grown rapidly since the early 1990s, with the development of new battery technologies and an increase in demand for portable electronics such as cell phones, laptop computers and cordless power tools.

