The Australian state of Queensland's push to source 70% of its energy supplies from renewables by 2032 has received a boost with the completion of the 162 MW Columboola Solar Farm.From pv magazine USA The 162 MW Columboola Solar Farm in the Australian state of Queensland has started commercial operations, with EPC contractor Sterling & Wilson announcing that the project has achieved successful HP2 (Hold Point 2) completion and is now exporting up to 115 MW of clean energy into the grid. The solar farm is expected to commence commercial operations for its full capacity in early 2023. The Columboola ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...