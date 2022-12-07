Mastek, a leading Digital Engineering Cloud Transformation company today announced successfully going live with Oracle Cloud Solutions for its client The APC. This helped the client to streamline its back-office operations. The APC is the UK's largest independent parcel delivery network with over 100, entrepreneurial delivery and collection specialists.

As a part of its transformation project, the client streamlined and integrated multiple products platforms across its internal departments. The client was using disparate systems for HR, Finance, Procurement, and Sales functions leading to inefficiency, delays, and difficulty in decision-making. Mastek implemented Oracle Cloud-based ERP, EPM, SCM, HCM UK Payroll solutions.

The solution will enable the client to get a unified back-end operation with efficient process workflows, upgraded compliance regulations, and an enhanced user experience for its employees. Most importantly Mastek's Value-Based Analytics (VBA) dashboard will provide a comprehensive view of the data to the executive and leadership team.

The APC has partnered with Mastek for its expertise in delivering Cloud-based Applications to more than 1300 customers across the globe. Mastek is a trusted Oracle Cloud Partner and has a strong pool of Oracle experts to deliver the right-fit solutions to clients. Mastek leveraged its Glide framework to deliver a seamless transition to the client's digital transformation journey.

"As we continue to grow rapidly, technology remains a key enabler for us," saidJonathon Moss, Head of Finance at APC. "Mastek is a partner of choice for The APC given their deep expertise in Oracle Cloud Solutions. We now have a robust, integrated, and connected internal ecosystem completely cloud-based."

Speaking on the occasion Abhishek Singh, President of UKI Europe, Mastek said, "The successful implementation further strengthens our partnership with The APC. The client will be able to leverage Oracle Cloud solutions for deeper business insights and empower its leadership team in strategic decision-making. This deployment further reinforces our commitment and customer footprint in the European region."

About Mastek:

Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704), is a Turnkey Trusted Digital Engineering Cloud Transformation Partner that delivers Innovative Solutions and Business Outcomes for clients in Healthcare Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Government/Public Sector, etc. We enable customer success and decomplex digital by partnering with enterprises to unlock the power of data, modernize applications to the cloud, and accelerate digital advantage for all stakeholders. We are the only Oracle Cloud implementation and consultancy partner to have successfully moved 1300+ clients to the cloud. Customers Trust Mastek to deliver Business Value with Velocity and we operate in 40+ countries including the UK, Americas, Europe, Middle East APAC with ~6000 employees. MST Solutions, a Mastek company, is a Summit-level Salesforce consulting partner trusted by several Fortune 1000 enterprise clients. For more details, please visit our website www.mastek.com

