ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended October 29, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights

Strong bookings of $197.3 million in the second quarter

Second quarter revenue in line with expectations of $111.6 million

Raising FY23 revenue guidance to between $505 million and $525 million

$86 Million FMS order received in November resulting in record funded backlog of $388.2 million as of November 26, 2022

"Our second quarter results came in line or slightly better than expectations and, given recent awards and accelerating demand across our portfolio, we are increasing our revenue guidance for fiscal year 2023," said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. "In November, we were awarded a Puma Small UAS systems contract with a ceiling value of $176 million and initial funding of $86 million. This award is the largest FMS order in the company's history, and we expect shipments to start next quarter and continue over the next 6-12 months. This award, combined with our record backlog, gives us confidence to raise revenue guidance even as we continue managing ongoing supply chain constraints and inflationary cost pressures.

"In addition, we are also slightly reducing our profitability outlook for fiscal year 2023 due to increased R&D investments targeted at additional growth opportunities and accelerated Medium UAS asset depreciation related to a shift in US DOD funding priorities. We expect margins will recover and backlog will increase throughout the second half of fiscal year 2023 setting the stage for profitable organic double-digit growth in fiscal year 2024 and beyond."

FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $111.6 million, a decrease of 9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2022 revenue of $122.0 million. The decrease in revenue reflects a decline in product sales of $8.7 million and service revenue of $1.8 million. The overall decrease in revenue was primarily due to a decrease in revenue in the Small UAS segment of $28.0 million, partially offset by an increase in revenue from the Tactical Missile Systems ("TMS") segment of $12.7 million and an increase in customer-funded research and development revenue of $4.2 million.

Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $25.9 million, a decrease of 39% from the second quarter of fiscal 2022 gross margin of $42.5 million. The decrease in gross margin reflects lower product margin of $9.2 million and lower service margin of $7.4 million. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin decreased to 23% from 35%. The decrease in gross margin percentage was primarily related to unfavorable product mix and accelerated depreciation charges related to the anticipated completion of certain MUAS COCO site locations of $4.5 million. Gross margin was negatively impacted by $4.0 million of intangible amortization expense and other related non-cash purchase accounting expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Loss from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $14.3 million, a decrease of $17.6 million from the second quarter of fiscal 2022 income from operations of $3.3 million. The decrease in income from operations was primarily the result of a decrease in gross margin of $16.6 million and an increase in research and development ("R&D") expense of $2.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense of $1.2 million. The decrease in SG&A expense reflects a decrease in intangible amortization expense and other related non-cash purchase accounting expenses of $1.0 million.

Other loss, net, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.5 million, as compared to $11.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The second quarter of fiscal 2022 included legal expenses of $10.0 million for the settlement of all claims from the buyers of our former EES business. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in interest rates. Other income, net for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 includes unrealized gains associated with the increases in the fair market value for equity security investments.

Benefit from income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $(10.5) million, as compared to a benefit from income taxes of $(9.5) million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in benefit from income taxes was primarily due to expected federal R&D tax credits and foreign-derived intangible income deductions.

Equity method investment loss, net of tax, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $(1.3) million, as compared to equity method investment income $1.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Subsequent to the sale of the equity interest in HAPSMobile during the three months ended April 30, 2022, equity method investment loss, net of tax no longer includes activity from HAPSMobile.

Net loss attributable to AeroVironment for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.7 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, as compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.8 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0, as compared to $21.9 million and $0.78 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

BACKLOG

As of October 29, 2022, funded backlog (defined as remaining performance obligations under firm orders for which funding is currently appropriated to the Company under a customer contract) was $293.1 million, as compared to $210.8 million as of April 30, 2022. As of November 26, 2022, funded backlog was $388.2 million.

FISCAL 2023 - OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR

For the fiscal year 2023, the Company now expects revenue of between $505 million and $525 million, net income of between $8 million and $17 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $84 million and $92 million, earnings per diluted share of between $0.33 and $0.65 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, which excludes amortization of intangible assets and other non-cash purchase accounting expenses, of between $1.26 and $1.58.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and including certain assumptions with respect to our ability to efficiently and on a timely basis integrate our acquisitions, obtain and retain government contracts, changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending, changes in the demand for our products and services, activities of competitors, changes in the regulatory environment, and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Investors are reminded that actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

CONFERENCE CALL AND PRESENTATION

In conjunction with this release, AeroVironment, Inc. will host a conference call today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time that will be webcast live. Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, chief financial officer and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations, will host the call.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our recent acquisitions, including but not limited to Arcturus UAV, Telerob and ISG and our ability to successfully integrate them into our operations; the risk that disruptions will occur from the transactions that will harm our business; any disruptions or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government and related to our development of HAPS UAS; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; potential need for changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments; the extensive regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats or the risk of unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and services; increased competition; uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; unexpected changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; unfavorable results in legal proceedings; our ability to respond and adapt to unexpected legal, regulatory and government budgetary changes, including those resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, such as supply chain disruptions, vaccine mandates, the threat of future variants and potential governmentally-mandated shutdowns, quarantine policies, travel restrictions and social distancing, curtailment of trade, diversion of government resources to non-defense priorities, and other business restrictions affecting our ability to manufacture and sell our products and provide our services; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world; and the failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. See in the financial tables below the calculation of these measures, the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 29, October 30, October 29, October 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Product sales $ 62,343 $ 70,998 $ 120,317 $ 124,114 Contract services 49,241 51,010 99,783 98,903 111,584 122,008 220,100 223,017 Cost of sales: Product sales 39,445 38,937 72,344 71,527 Contract services 46,249 40,616 88,152 80,312 85,694 79,553 160,496 151,839 Gross margin: Product sales 22,898 32,061 47,973 52,587 Contract services 2,992 10,394 11,631 18,591 25,890 42,455 59,604 71,178 Selling, general and administrative 23,613 24,819 45,556 51,947 Research and development 16,591 14,297 31,636 28,005 (Loss) income from operations (14,314 ) 3,339 (17,588 ) (8,774 ) Other (loss) income: Interest expense, net (2,309 ) (1,379 ) (3,912 ) (2,654 ) Other income (expense), net 810 (10,048 ) 404 (10,394 ) Loss before income taxes (15,813 ) (8,088 ) (21,096 ) (21,822 ) Benefit from income taxes (10,457 ) (9,511 ) (7,851 ) (10,468 ) Equity method investment (loss) income, net of tax (1,273 ) 1,133 (1,773 ) (8 ) Net (loss) income (6,629 ) 2,556 (15,018 ) (11,362 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (39 ) (31 ) (45 ) (94 ) Net (loss) income attributable to AeroVironment, Inc. $ (6,668 ) $ 2,525 $ (15,063 ) $ (11,456 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to AeroVironment, Inc. Basic $ (0.27 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.61 ) $ (0.47 ) Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.61 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 24,900,873 24,641,614 24,852,219 24,630,838 Diluted 24,900,873 24,885,870 24,852,219 24,630,838

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except share data) October 29, April 30, 2022 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,417 $ 77,231 Short-term investments - 24,716 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $74 at October 29, 2022 and $592 at April 30, 2022 31,664 60,170 Unbilled receivables and retentions 92,457 104,194 Inventories, net 109,810 90,629 Income taxes receivable 8,940 442 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,244 11,527 Total current assets 357,532 368,909 Long-term investments 22,462 15,433 Property and equipment, net 52,415 62,296 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,580 26,769 Deferred income taxes 8,098 7,290 Intangibles, net 88,660 97,224 Goodwill 334,963 334,347 Other assets 1,972 1,932 Total assets $ 891,682 $ 914,200 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,317 $ 19,244 Wages and related accruals 25,049 25,398 Customer advances 7,074 8,968 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000 10,000 Current operating lease liabilities 7,564 6,819 Income taxes payable 26 759 Other current liabilities 27,824 30,203 Total current liabilities 103,854 101,391 Long-term debt, net of current portion 155,622 177,840 Non-current operating lease liabilities 20,043 21,915 Other non-current liabilities 748 768 Liability for uncertain tax positions 1,450 1,450 Deferred income taxes 2,482 2,626 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares-10,000,000; none issued or outstanding at October 29, 2022 and April 30, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares-100,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares-25,157,618 shares at October 29, 2022 and 24,951,287 shares at April 30, 2022 4 2 Additional paid-in capital 283,789 267,248 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,480 ) (6,514 ) Retained earnings 332,170 347,233 Total AeroVironment, Inc. stockholders' equity 607,483 607,969 Noncontrolling interest - 241 Total equity 607,483 608,210 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 891,682 $ 914,200

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended October 29, October 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (15,018 ) $ (11,362 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from operations to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,275 30,019 Loss (income) from equity method investments 1,773 (520 ) Loss on deconsolidation of previously controlled subsidiary 189 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 422 258 Provision for doubtful accounts 19 (35 ) Other non-cash expense, net 565 157 Non-cash lease expense 3,775 3,358 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (59 ) 30 Unrealized gain on available-for-sale equity securities, net (928 ) - Deferred income taxes (808 ) (840 ) Stock-based compensation 4,402 2,342 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 825 3,036 Amortization of debt securities 125 113 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 28,012 37,134 Unbilled receivables and retentions 11,696 (46,619 ) Inventories (23,836 ) (10,075 ) Income taxes receivable (8,539 ) (10,667 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,117 ) 272 Accounts payable 6,823 (3,587 ) Other liabilities (8,664 ) 3,642 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 31,932 (3,344 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (7,587 ) (13,147 ) Equity method investments (2,774 ) (6,245 ) Equity security investments (5,100 ) - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,105 ) (46,150 ) Proceeds from deconsolidation of previously controlled subsidiary, net of cash deconsolidated (635 ) - Redemptions of available-for-sale investments 25,945 30,531 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (1,326 ) - Other - 224 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,418 (34,787 ) Financing activities Principal payments of term loan (22,500 ) (5,000 ) Holdback and retention payments for business acquisition - (5,991 ) Proceeds from shares issued, net of issuance costs 11,778 - Tax withholding payment related to net settlement of equity awards (853 ) (1,176 ) Exercise of stock options 682 119 Other (14 ) (16 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,907 ) (12,064 ) Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (257 ) (275 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 24,186 (50,470 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 77,231 157,063 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 101,417 $ 106,593 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid, net during the period for: Income taxes $ 718 $ 1,923 Interest $ 3,398 $ 2,283 Non-cash activities Unrealized (gain) loss on available-for-sale investments, net of deferred tax expense of $0 for the six months ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively $ (26 ) $ 3 Change in foreign currency translation adjustments $ (1,992 ) $ (2,017 ) Issuances of inventory to property and equipment, ISR in-service assets $ 4,085 $ 12,472 Acquisitions of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 810 $ 415

AeroVironment, Inc. Reportable Segment Results (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended October 29, 2022 Small UAS TMS MUAS HAPS All other Total Revenue $ 26,681 $ 31,101 $ 27,281 $ 9,066 $ 17,455 $ 111,584 Gross margin 12,319 12,636 (6,884 ) 3,001 4,818 25,890 Income (loss) from operations (2,079 ) 2,004 (15,242 ) 1,564 (561 ) (14,314 ) Acquisition-related expenses - - 119 - 450 569 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 669 - 5,897 - 1,276 7,842 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ (1,410 ) $ 2,004 $ (9,226 ) $ 1,564 $ 1,165 $ (5,903 )

Three Months Ended October 30, 2021 Small UAS TMS MUAS HAPS All other Total Revenue $ 54,714 $ 18,418 $ 26,525 $ 10,342 $ 12,009 $ 122,008 Gross margin 27,754 6,222 2,223 3,944 2,312 42,455 Income (loss) from operations 13,377 47 (7,000 ) 2,073 (5,158 ) 3,339 Acquisition-related expenses 297 163 108 58 222 848 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 707 - 6,358 - 3,257 10,322 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 14,381 $ 210 $ (534 ) $ 2,131 $ (1,679 ) $ 14,509

AeroVironment, Inc. Reconciliation of non-GAAP (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended Six Months

Ended October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 (Loss) earnings per diluted share $ (0.27 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.61 ) $ (0.47 ) Acquisition-related expenses 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.15 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 0.25 0.33 0.47 0.62 Legal accrual related to our former EES business - 0.32 - 0.32 Earnings (loss) per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ - $ 0.78 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.62

Reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended Six Months

Ended (in millions) October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 Net (loss) income $ (7 ) $ 3 $ (15 ) $ (11 ) Interest expense, net 2 1 4 3 Benefit from income taxes (10 ) (10 ) (8 ) (10 ) Depreciation and amortization 19 17 32 30 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 4 11 13 12 Amortization of purchase accounting adjustment included in loss on disposal of property and equipment - 1 - 1 Stock-based compensation 2 - 4 2 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net - (1 ) 2 - Acquisition-related expenses 1 1 1 4 Legal accrual related to our former EES business - 10 - 10 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 7 $ 22 $ 20 $ 29

Reconciliation of Forecast Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited)

Fiscal year ending April 30, 2023 Forecast earnings per diluted share $ 0.33 - 0.65 Acquisition-related expenses 0.02 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 0.91 Forecast earnings per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1.26 - 1.58

Reconciliation of 2023 Forecast and Fiscal Year 2022 Actual Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

Fiscal year ending Fiscal year ended (in millions) April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 8 - 17 $ (4 ) Interest expense, net 9 5 Benefit from income taxes (6) - (7 ) (10 ) Depreciation and amortization 63 61 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 74 - 82 52 Amortization of purchase accounting adjustment included in loss on disposal of property and equipment - 1 Stock-based compensation 8 5 Sale of ownership in HAPSMobile Inc. joint venture - (6 ) Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 1 (5 ) Legal accrual related to our former EES business - 10 Acquisition-related expenses 1 5 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 84 - 92 $ 62

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures, help our investors to understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our operating and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income before intangible amortization, amortization of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, and acquisition related expenses.

Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share

We exclude the acquisition-related expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and one-time non-operating items because we believe this facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time between our newly acquired and existing businesses, and with our peer companies. We believe, however, that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization including amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, equity method investment gains or losses, equity securities investments gains or losses, and one-time non-operating gains or losses. We present Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a recognized financial measure under U.S. GAAP, because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe this facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time between our newly acquired and existing businesses, and with our peer companies. We believe, however, that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation, intangible asset amortization will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized and that interest and income tax expenses will recur in future periods. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

