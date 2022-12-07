Researchers in the Netherlands have designed a water-splitting system with an electrochemical cell and a 25%-efficient tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell. It can reportedly achieve a solar-to-hydrogen efficiency rating of more than 21%.Eindhoven University of Technology researchers in the Netherlands have designed an integrated solar-assisted water-splitting system with a flow electrochemical cell and a monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell. "Our work gives a first demonstration of how a perovskite/silicon tandem cell can be combined with a water electrolyzer system," researcher René ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...