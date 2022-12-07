Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Multi Manager Invest - transfer of sub-funds to Værdipapirfonden Sparinvest

Below sub-funds will be transferred from Investeringsforeningen Multi Manager Invest to Værdipapirfonden Sparinvest. Along with this, the sub-fund Nye Obligationsmarkeder Akk. will be split into two shareclasses, and one of these will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The changes will take effect as of 13 December 2022. ISIN: DK0060254043 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Multi Manager Invest Nye Obligationsmarkeder --------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparindex INDEX Nye Obligationsmarkeder --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MMINO --------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SPVINO --------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 78420 --------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060254126 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Multi Manager Invest Nye Obligationsmarkeder Akk. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparindex INDEX Nye Obl.mark Akk - KL A -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MMINOA -------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SPVINOAKKKLA -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 78421 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66