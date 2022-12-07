Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie 2023! Mit Cybersecurity kinderleicht zum Millionär?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.12.2022 | 10:53
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Multi Manager Invest - transfer of sub-funds to Værdipapirfonden Sparinvest

Below sub-funds will be transferred from Investeringsforeningen Multi Manager
Invest to Værdipapirfonden Sparinvest. Along with this, the sub-fund Nye
Obligationsmarkeder Akk. will be split into two shareclasses, and one of these
will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. 



The changes will take effect as of 13 December 2022.



ISIN:          DK0060254043                
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Multi Manager Invest Nye Obligationsmarkeder
---------------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Sparindex INDEX Nye Obligationsmarkeder   
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       MMINO                    
---------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     SPVINO                   
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 78420                    
---------------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0060254126                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Multi Manager Invest Nye Obligationsmarkeder Akk.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Sparindex INDEX Nye Obl.mark Akk - KL A     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       MMINOA                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     SPVINOAKKKLA                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 78421                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.