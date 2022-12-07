Former Dialog Semiconductor CEO adds extensive semiconductor industry pedigree to XMOS advisory board

XMOS today announces the appointment of Dr Jalal Bagherli as a special advisor to its corporate board, supporting the company in its development and funding of cutting-edge intelligent IoT systems.

Boasting over 35 years of experience in both public and private semiconductor businesses most recently as CEO of Dialog Semiconductor, a specialist chip company for mobile and IoT devices Bagherli is well-versed in the nuances of a complex and multifaceted industry that is one of the strongest value-generators world-wide.

Dr Bagherli also bolsters XMOS' strategic prowess, with a record that includes the leading of Dialog's $5.7B sale to Renesas in 2021; the negotiation of a $600m licensing deal for transfer of IP and resources to Apple; raised significant funds in European capital markets and completed numerous acquisitions totalling over $1bn.

"Jalal is a leadership talent with an outstanding track-record in the semiconductor industry," commented Mark Lippett, CEO, XMOS. "His visionary attitude towards semiconductor technologies and businesses, and his ability to communicate that to investors, will be vital to XMOS in the years to come."

"XMOS' commitment to developing technology that can enable the mass-deployment of the intelligent IoT across so many industries is a profoundly exciting mission," commented Dr Bagherli. "With a platform that empowers embedded software engineers to build systems previously only accessible to expensive and time-consuming hardware techniques, the XMOS proposition is truly compelling. I look forward to supporting the business on the journey ahead."

ENDS

About XMOS

A deep tech company at the leading edge of the intelligent internet of things (IoT), XMOS addresses the evolving market need for flexible compute to serve an ever-widening range of smart things including voice, imaging, and ambient sensing.

The company's uniquely flexible xcore processors allow product designers to architect system-on-chip solutions purely in software, enabling faster time to market with differentiated systems that are cost-effective and energy efficient.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005094/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Mohammed Zaidi Ben Musgrove

Wildfire

xmos@wildfirepr.com

+44 208 408 8000