Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - Australia's top training facility, Helix Gym (led by Strength and Conditioning Coach, Tim Frey), is preparing to launch their new fitness approach, The Helix Method 2.0. The training program will be aimed at helping individuals across the globe, not just in their gym, get into the best shape of their lives - physically, mentally, and spiritually. This training program will help people take back control of their choices by dedicating energy, effort, and focus to movement, mindset, wellness, and nutrition.

Established around 13 years ago, Helix Gym quickly became Perth's leading Strength and Conditioning facility, with other gyms and training facilities reaching out to Helix's founder for tips on his and Helix's success. Helix houses a community of like-minded people focused on creating change to their lives on their terms whilst being surrounded in an environment of fun and encouragement.

At Helix, clients receive training from top-tier Strength and Conditioning professionals all trained and skilled up directly by Head Coach and Founder - Tim Frey. Among various services offered, the coaches create body, lifestyle and nutrition goals for their clients to guarantee success. They build customized strength and conditioning programs to hit these goals in the most effective and efficient way possible.

In recent years, Helix Gym has been a host for over 2,388 clients, ranging from "everyday joes" to professional athletes across Australia and internationally, helping to establish the gym as one of Perth and Australia's top places to be trained. The coaches have also been given the chance to work with athletes who have gone on to represent their nation at international competitions. Another reason why this gym is so sought after.

So what does the Helix Method 2.0 comprise of?

A 12-week cycle of training with an additional testing week is how the Helix method is developed to maximize development and monitor improvements. The focus of the training cycles through periods of fluctuating volume, intensity and overload to improve body composition by maximizing fat loss, muscle gain and overall health.

The bulk of the session, (around 80%) will be focused around compound fundamental movements such as squats, deadlifts, bench presses, front squats, military presses etc. Ending the session on an aggressive conditioning circuit. This program first (strength and performance session) is designed to ensure maximum volume load is attained to aid in muscle development. The conditioning component is to ensure adequate, aggressive conditioning to radically reshape the look of the physique by stripping fat and maximizing cardiovascular fitness.

This unique structure developed and collectively combined in such a way is Tim Frey's Helix Method 2.0 which includes volumization (adding reps week after week or sets week after week and variations thereof) and focusing on tempo which is termed as weekly progressive overload.

According to Tim Frey -

"With The Helix Method of strength & conditioning, we plan to ensure you develop the best results you've ever had."

The program's slogan, "Your life is a reflection of your choices," will serve as the main motivator for clients who choose The Helix Method 2.0. The method is intended to help people regain control of their choices by directing their energy, effort, and focus toward movement, mindset, wellness, and nutrition. This new approach to fitness will be open to both new and experienced individuals to participate in. The founder plans to take this new approach beyond Australia in near future.

The Helix Gym's other training programs have expanded beyond Australia's borders and are available internationally as intensive physical, mental, and spiritual coaching camps. The clients are provided with 1:1 sessions of 6-10 hours duration for days, allowing them to radically reshape their lives. The coaches, who have extensive training and experience in the fields of nutrition and personal coaching, assist their clients on their journey to becoming physically, mentally, and spiritually fit by providing them with the support and tools they require to become the strongest version of themselves.

