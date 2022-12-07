Huhtamäki Oyj: Stora Enso and Huhtamaki advance European paper cup recycling initiative with new partners

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 07.12.2022 AT 12.00 EET

The Cup Collective, a programme founded by Stora Enso and Huhtamaki to capture the value of used paper cups through recycling at an industrial scale, has welcomed its first partners. The new partners include McDonald's, SSP - The Food Travel Experts, C2 Centre, and the National Railway Company of Belgium (SNCB), all further supporting the initiative's ability to significantly increase paper cup recycling volumes in Europe.

The Cup Collective initiative, which is the first of its kind in Europe, aims to recycle half a billion paper cups in Europe within the first two years. The first paper cup collection bins are now available in public venues throughout Brussels including restaurants and transit hubs. Collected cups are recycled in facilities in the region including Stora Enso's site in Langerbrugge, Belgium.

Partnership in the Cup Collective is open to a wide range of stakeholders both within and outside of the value chain including food service providers, retailers, transportation services, waste collectors and management services, and other actors across Europe.



The initiative today gathered its new partners and other interested stakeholders in Brussels, Belgium for a panel discussion to highlight the programme's implementation.

Speaking on the day of the event in Brussels, Peter Goodwin, Managing Director and Co-Founder of co-cre8, the firm managing the Cup Collective programme, said: "It is time to make paper cup recycling an easy, everyday activity. We are now able to provide a platform to collect and capture the value of paper cups at an industrial scale and are calling businesses to get on board and become part of the Cup Collective programme."

Those interested in taking part in this exciting new programme should contact co-cre8 via the Cup Collective at hello@thecupcollective.eu or visit thecupcollective.eu . Join us in the bid to develop the right solutions for recycling, leaving no cup behind.

