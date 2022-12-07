Enento Group Oyj: Correction to the release on 5 December 2022: IT incident affecting some of Enento's services in Sweden

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS ON 7 DECEMBER 2022 AT 12.00 A.M. EET

Correction to the release on 5 December 2022: IT incidentaffecting some of Enento's services in Sweden

In Enento Group's English investor news regarding the IT incident affecting some of Enento's services in Sweden, published on 5 December 2022 at 9.00 am EET, there was an error regarding the date of when Enento was notified by the vendor about the incident. The correct date is 2 December 2022. The date was correct in the Finnish version.

