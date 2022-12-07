Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie 2023! Mit Cybersecurity kinderleicht zum Millionär?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 Ticker-Symbol: AKA 
Frankfurt
07.12.22
08:01 Uhr
21,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,70022,25012:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.12.2022 | 11:05
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: IT incident affecting some of Enento's services in Sweden

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS ON 7 DECEMBER 2022 AT 12.00 A.M. EET

In Enento Group's English investor news regarding the IT incident affecting some of Enento's services in Sweden, published on 5 December 2022 at 9.00 am EET, there was an error regarding the date of when Enento was notified by the vendor about the incident. The correct date is 2 December 2022. The date was correct in the Finnish version.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
Tel. +358 50 469 5380

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 449 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


ENENTO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.