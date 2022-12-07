Disruptive Capital Acquisition Co Ltd: Termination of Discussions Regarding Proposed Business Combination

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION.

Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company and Saxo Bank announce termination of discussions regarding their proposed business combination

Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited (DCAC) and Saxo Bank A/S (Saxo Bank) are today announcing the termination of discussions regarding their proposed business combination, initially announced in September 2022 (the Business Combination).

It has after careful consideration been determined that the timing is not optimal.

DCAC is contemplating its options, taking into account its business combination deadline of 11 January 2023, subject to potential extension.





About Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company

Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company (ticker DCACS and DCACW) is a special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, which successfully raised GBP 125 million of proceeds in October 2021. It is sponsored by a high-quality team of industry veterans, with a long and successful track record of investing in and running European financial services businesses.

DCAC was formed to combine with a high quality European financial services business, which would benefit from the sponsor team's network, expertise and a public listing.

For more information, please visit: https://disruptivecapitalac.com/

About Saxo Bank

Saxo Bank is a leading Fintech specialist that connects people to investment opportunities in global capital markets. As a provider ofmulti-asset trading and investment platforms, Saxo Bank's purpose is "to get curious people invested in the world". Today, more than 880,000 clients have entrusted Saxo with €80 bn in client assets.

Saxo works to inspire people to navigate financial markets through our global multi-asset, investment platforms. The platforms not only give clients access to global investment opportunities but also provides clients with insights and tools to navigate them.

Founded in 1992, Saxo Bank was one of the first financial institutions to develop an online trading platform that provide private traders and investors with the same tools and market access as professional traders, large institutions, and fund managers. Saxo Bank combines an agile fintech mindset with 30 years of experience in global capital markets to deliver state-of-the-art platforms to clientstrading or investing from one single account, available in 28?languages.

Saxo Bank further powers more than?200?financial institutions as partners. Saxo's partners leverage Saxo's platforms, technology, regulatory services, and processes to offer their end clients access to global capital markets, allowing Saxo's partners to focus onservicing their clients (Banking as a Service). Saxo's partners are serviced via dedicated partner tools and through all our platforms, including Open API and FIX API.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saxo Bank has more than?2,500?financial and technology professionals in financial centers around the world including London, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Paris, Zurich, Dubai, and Tokyo. Saxo Bank holds three banking licenses and is regulated across several other jurisdictions.

For more information, please visit: http://www.home.saxo.

Media inquiries:

Saxo:

Lasse Lilholt

Global Head of Communications & PR, Saxo Bank lasl@saxobank.com

+45 53 58 60 15

DCAC:

James Culverhouse EQ





james.culverhouse@eqcorp.co

+44 (0)20 7223 1100/+44(0)7912 508 322

