CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. effectively sold the first tranche of 63.7% of its stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Moroccan group, Holmarcom

Crédit Agricole S.A. effectively sold the first tranche of 63.7% of its stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Moroccan group, Holmarcom

Montrouge, 7 December 2022 - Crédit Agricole S.A. announces that it effectively sold the first tranche of 63.7% of its stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Moroccan group, Holmarcom.

According to the agreement, Crédit Agricole S.A. will sell the second tranche covering the remaining 15% to the Holmarcom group in 18 months.

This transaction occurred after having obtained the required regulatory approvals in line with the schedule announced in April 2022 by Crédit Agricole S.A. as part of the agreement to sell its total 78.7% stake in Crédit du Maroc.

