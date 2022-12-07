Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie 2023! Mit Cybersecurity kinderleicht zum Millionär?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 982285 ISIN: FR0000045072 Ticker-Symbol: XCA 
Tradegate
07.12.22
10:45 Uhr
9,364 Euro
-0,010
-0,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3569,35712:47
9,3559,35612:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.12.2022 | 07:04
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. effectively sold the first tranche of 63.7% of its stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Moroccan group, Holmarcom

Crédit Agricole S.A. effectively sold the first tranche of 63.7% of its stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Moroccan group, Holmarcom

Montrouge, 7 December 2022 - Crédit Agricole S.A. announces that it effectively sold the first tranche of 63.7% of its stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Moroccan group, Holmarcom.

According to the agreement, Crédit Agricole S.A. will sell the second tranche covering the remaining 15% to the Holmarcom group in 18 months.

This transaction occurred after having obtained the required regulatory approvals in line with the schedule announced in April 2022 by Crédit Agricole S.A. as part of the agreement to sell its total 78.7% stake in Crédit du Maroc.

PRESS CONTACTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Alexandre Barat + 33 (0)1 57 72 12 19 alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain + 33 (0)1 43 23 25 41 olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A

Investisseurs institutionnels + 33 1 43 23 04 31 investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Actionnaires individuels + 33 800 000 777 (numéro vert France uniquement) relation@actionnaires.credit-agricole.com

Real all press releases at: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info

Attachment

  • 202211 07 CP CASA_CDM (EN)

CREDIT AGRICOLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.