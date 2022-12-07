Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie 2023! Mit Cybersecurity kinderleicht zum Millionär?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 Ticker-Symbol: I8J 
Tradegate
02.12.22
10:03 Uhr
16,320 Euro
-0,260
-1,57 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INCAP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCAP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,20016,36012:49
16,22016,34012:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.12.2022 | 12:41
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Incap Corporation:: Incap's schedule for financial reporting in the year 2023

Incap Corporation Stock exchange release 7 December 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EET

Incap Corporation: Incap's schedule for financial reporting in the year 2023

Incap Corporation will publish the following financial reports in 2023:

  • financial statements release for 2022 on Wednesday 22 February 2023
  • annual report for 2022 during week 13/2023 (week commencing on 27 March 2023)
  • business review for January-March 2023 on Wednesday 26 April 2023
  • half-year report for January-June 2023 on Friday 28 July 2023
  • business review for January-September 2023 on Wednesday 25 October 2023.

The annual report includes the report of the Board of the Directors, the financial statements of the Group and the parent company as well as the auditor's report for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2022. At the same time, the company will also publish the corporate responsibility report, the report on Corporate Governance as well as the report on remuneration.

Incap's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday 27 April 2023 in Helsinki. A shareholder has the right to have a matter falling within the competence of the General Meeting under the Limited Liability Companies Act addressed by the General Meeting, and the related request shall be sent by 31 January 2023 to the address Incap Corporation/Board of Directors, Bulevardi 21, FI-00180 Helsinki, Finland or by e-mail to communications@incapcorp.com.

All financial information will be published in Finnish and in English. The releases will also be available online at Incap Corporation's website www.incapcorp.com.

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:
Mr Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap's share has been listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


INCAP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.