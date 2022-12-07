Designation underscores data integrity leader's continued commitment to help companies achieve their technology goals by using the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides

Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Ready Product designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that the Precisely Connect data integration solution has demonstrated successful integration with Amazon RDS.

Achieving the Amazon RDS Ready Product service validation differentiates Precisely as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that fully supports Amazon RDS that is generally available to AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS products and services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

"Precisely is proud to achieve AWS Service Ready Product designation, signifying that Precisely Connect meets the high bar that AWS sets for best practices," said Eric Yau, Chief Operating Officer at Precisely. "Our mutual customers can now confidently use data from their current systems on AWS unlocking its true potential and fueling powerful business insights with advanced analytics."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions integrated with AWS products and services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that are integrated with AWS Services.

Precisely Connect helps businesses integrate data seamlessly from heritage systems, including mainframe, into next-gen cloud and data platforms with one solution supporting batch and real-time ingestion for advanced analytics, comprehensive machine learning and seamless data migration. It leverages the expertise Precisely has built over decades of helping customers to access and integrate complex data, allowing them to unleash data potential for more confident decision-making.

Learn more about how Precisely works on AWS here.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely's data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005464/en/

Contacts:

Emma Forrest (Global)

press@precisely.com