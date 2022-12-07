Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - SOWL Token, the educational crypto start-up run by Cecil County native Megan Hallett launched last month despite market turmoil in the crypto sector. In the SOWL (pronounced Soul) Token's market debut it increased in value a staggering 701%, according to CoinMarketCap. The strong growth was due large in part to a grassroots marketing campaign launched by Mrs. Hallett that involved numerous crypto industry trade groups, Telegram clubs, and social media... "The support in our market debut was astonishing," states Mrs. Hallett.

"At 4,000 members in our Telegram group we truly have one of the strongest and most supportive communities in the crypto sphere. We call our holders SOWLdiers, as a testament to their loyal nature in our crypto army." SOWL has been one of the crypto industry's best performers in the past month, in a time where the market overall has been down.

SOWL Token is run by Early Bird Digital, Inc., a digital education company based in Perryville, Maryland. The company has the Early Bird app, which is an award-winning app as it won the Mom's Choice Gold Award for Media & Technology in 2021. The app's central focus is on the pre-school demographic. SOWL is also expanding into the P2E (Play 2 Earn) market where users can play educational games and earn free SOWL tokens that can be redeemed for cash. SOWL is currently building several games focused on adults and teenagers that tie the crypto with their educational purpose.

Additionally, SOWL Token provides free virtual education to kids across the world through the company's "The SOWL Purpose" initiative. In addition, SOWL also has a minority inclusion pledge and has agreed to set aside 5% of the crypto's total supply of 100 billion tokens to minority groups exclusively. "I am committed to ensuring that all minority groups around the world get the opportunity to buy SOWL and help us grow as a community," states Mrs. Hallett.

A former tenured educator with Maryland public school system, Megan Hallett became an entrepreneur to merge her love of education with that of cryptocurrency. She is one of only a small handful of female CEOs in the crypto industry.

