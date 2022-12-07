Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.12.2022
Aktie 2023! Mit Cybersecurity kinderleicht zum Millionär?
WKN: A2JBKZ ISIN: GB00BF5G6K95 Ticker-Symbol: RQE1 
Frankfurt
06.12.22
09:45 Uhr
0,153 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
07.12.2022 | 13:44
Edison Group: ReNeuron Group: Pushing on with CustomEx in H123

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / With its H123 interim results, ReNeuron highlighted progress across its proprietary exosome platform, CustomEx. The company reported H123 revenues of £438k (H122: £58k), primarily related to income associated with a £320k payment from Fosun Pharma as part of a technology transfer and supply agreement. ReNeuron pared back its operating losses (£4.3m in H123, down from £6.1m in H122), largely with reduced clinical trial-related costs following the company's strategic refocus on exosomes. ReNeuron closed the half year with a gross cash position, including bank deposits, of £10.5m, which, given the company's current cash burn rate and our projections, is anticipated to fund operations into Q4 CY23. We value ReNeuron at £44.2m or 77p per share.

We value ReNeuron at £44.2m or 77p (previously £47.3m or 83p per share). Our valuation has been affected by rolling our model forward and updating our exchange rate assumption to US$1.23/£ (from £/US$1.11/£), which itself had an impact of c 8% on our risk-adjusted net present value. We have revised our FY23 estimates, but our underlying long-term assumptions remain unchanged.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Soo Romanoff +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more atwww.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedInwww.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Twitterwww.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTubewww.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730397/ReNeuron-Group-RENE-Pushing-on-with-CustomEx-in-H123

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
