DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8G LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 411.0756
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52579
CODE: CW8G LN
ISIN: LU1681043672
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8G LN Sequence No.: 206961 EQS News ID: 1507455 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1507455&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 07, 2022 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)