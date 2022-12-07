Marechale Capital Plc - Grant of Options

7 December 2022

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

Marechale Capital plc (AIM:MAC) announces that it has granted options in aggregate over 6,950,000 ordinary shares at 2.05p per share ("the Share Options") to directors, being Patrick Booth-Clibborn and Mark Warde-Norbury, and to other persons as detailed below.

The Share Options, which have been approved by shareholders, represent approximately 7.3 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital.

The Share Options were awarded as follows:

Number of Share Options Granted Resultant Number of Share Options Held As a % of Current Issued Share Capital Patrick Booth-Clibborn 4,700,000 10,900,859 11.4% Mark Warde-Norbury 450,000 1,315,217 1.4% Others 1,800,000 2,800,000 2.9% Total 6,950,000 15,016,076 15.7%

This issued share capital of the Company is 95,461,247 ordinary shares. Following the grant of the Share Options, the Company will have 15,016,076 options in issue representing 15.7 per cent. of the issued share capital in aggregate.

The Share Options have been granted in accordance with rules of the Marechale Capital plc share option plan. The Share Options have an exercise price of 2.05p per share (being the closing price on 5 December 2022), vest on the third anniversary of grant, are not subject to performance criteria and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the earliest date of exercise, the latter taken to be the date on which the options have vested.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

