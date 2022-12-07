Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.12.2022
Aktie 2023! Mit Cybersecurity kinderleicht zum Millionär?
07.12.2022 | 14:04
Marechale Capital Plc - Grant of Options

PR Newswire

London, December 7

7 December 2022

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

Marechale Capital plc (AIM:MAC) announces that it has granted options in aggregate over 6,950,000 ordinary shares at 2.05p per share ("the Share Options") to directors, being Patrick Booth-Clibborn and Mark Warde-Norbury, and to other persons as detailed below.

The Share Options, which have been approved by shareholders, represent approximately 7.3 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital.

The Share Options were awarded as follows:

Number of Share Options GrantedResultant Number of Share Options HeldAs a % of Current Issued Share Capital
Patrick Booth-Clibborn4,700,00010,900,85911.4%
Mark Warde-Norbury450,0001,315,2171.4%
Others1,800,0002,800,0002.9%
Total6,950,00015,016,07615.7%

This issued share capital of the Company is 95,461,247 ordinary shares. Following the grant of the Share Options, the Company will have 15,016,076 options in issue representing 15.7 per cent. of the issued share capital in aggregate.

The Share Options have been granted in accordance with rules of the Marechale Capital plc share option plan. The Share Options have an exercise price of 2.05p per share (being the closing price on 5 December 2022), vest on the third anniversary of grant, are not subject to performance criteria and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the earliest date of exercise, the latter taken to be the date on which the options have vested.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc
Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn		Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson		Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray		Tel: + 44 (0)78 7574 4070
marechalecapital@blytheray.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.Name
  1. Patrick Booth-Clibborn
  2. Mark Warde-Norbury
2Reason for notification
a.Position/Status
  1. Chief Executive
  2. Executive Chairman
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameMarechale Capital Plc
b.LEI213800WAVVOPS85N2205
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares


ISIN: GB0005401087
b.Nature of the transactionGrant of share options at an exercise price of 1.25 pence
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Volume(s)Exercise Price (p)
  1. 4,700,000
2.05p
b) 450,0002.05p
d.Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume
- Price		5,150,000
2.05 pence
e.Date of the transaction6/12/2020
f.Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM
