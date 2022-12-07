Marechale Capital Plc - Grant of Options
London, December 7
7 December 2022
Marechale Capital plc
("Marechale" or the "Company")
Grant of Options
Marechale Capital plc (AIM:MAC) announces that it has granted options in aggregate over 6,950,000 ordinary shares at 2.05p per share ("the Share Options") to directors, being Patrick Booth-Clibborn and Mark Warde-Norbury, and to other persons as detailed below.
The Share Options, which have been approved by shareholders, represent approximately 7.3 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital.
The Share Options were awarded as follows:
|Number of Share Options Granted
|Resultant Number of Share Options Held
|As a % of Current Issued Share Capital
|Patrick Booth-Clibborn
|4,700,000
|10,900,859
|11.4%
|Mark Warde-Norbury
|450,000
|1,315,217
|1.4%
|Others
|1,800,000
|2,800,000
|2.9%
|Total
|6,950,000
|15,016,076
|15.7%
This issued share capital of the Company is 95,461,247 ordinary shares. Following the grant of the Share Options, the Company will have 15,016,076 options in issue representing 15.7 per cent. of the issued share capital in aggregate.
The Share Options have been granted in accordance with rules of the Marechale Capital plc share option plan. The Share Options have an exercise price of 2.05p per share (being the closing price on 5 December 2022), vest on the third anniversary of grant, are not subject to performance criteria and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the earliest date of exercise, the latter taken to be the date on which the options have vested.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|Marechale Capital Plc
|b.
|LEI
|213800WAVVOPS85N2205
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB0005401087
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of share options at an exercise price of 1.25 pence
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume(s)
|Exercise Price (p)
|2.05p
|b) 450,000
|2.05p
|d.
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|5,150,000
2.05 pence
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|6/12/2020
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM