Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) ("Fandifi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Ryan McCumber, CEO and Founder of SportsTech.ai, a consultancy and advisory firm focused on innovation driving the global sports and esports sector forward, is joining the Fandifi Advisory Board.

Ryan is a global sports tech evangelist having previously led KPMG's Global Sports Tech practice. Ryan's expertise encompasses growth strategy, global business development, capital investments and board advisory. SportsTech.ai also delivers consultancy services for large clients (clubs, federations etc.) such as the Royal Belgian Football Association, and Strategic Planning for Esports for Saudi Arabia Telecom Play. Ryan also leads the Global Virtual Accelerator for Hype Sports which included many global teams, federations and broadcasters such as GS Warriors, LAFC, Toronto Blue Jays, NY Islanders, Miami Dolphins, PSG, Belgian National Team, Tennis Australia, River Plate, Bundesliga, French Football Federation, Sky TV, and FIBA.

Ryan is also a founding partner in the Sport Innovation Alliance an alliance made up of 32 like-minded football clubs; one in each league (including Real Sociedad, Wolves, Chivas, Celtic and LAFC to name a few). Ryan is also the founder of FIST (Future Innovation SportsTech) a global conference series promoting innovation across both Esports and Traditional sports.

"After reviewing the Fandifi Beta, it is evident that the next generation of fan engagement is now upon us and is available to content creators. The Fandifi platform presents a compelling use case for teams and organizations looking to engage and interact with their fans in new and unique ways. I'm excited to join the team and facilitate introductions to Fandifi from my network," states Ryan McCumber.

"Having Ryan join the advisory board is another testament to the versatility of our platform both from a content and technology perspective. Our team is looking forward to working with Ryan to utilize all aspects of his past contacts and experience," states David Vinokurov, Fandifi CEO and President.

Stock Options

200,000 incentive stock options have been granted at a price of $0.10 in consideration of Mr. McCumber joining the advisory board. The options have a five year term ending on December 6, 2027. The options vest immediately.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on associated neural networks tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com, an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold, or traded on a blockchain agnostic platform.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: info@fandifi.com

Phone +1 604 256 6990

DISCLAIMER:

Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives or thereof. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We have made certain assumptions, which our management believes to be reasonable, about the forward-looking statements, including the ability to enter into a definitive affiliate marketing agreement with Elite Duels Corp., the expected revenue and other benefits to be generated by the relationship, as well as the ongoing performance advantages of the Company's platform in comparison with existing or future competitive offerings, and the future growth of the market in which we compete. However, we can provide no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Important additional information identifying risks and uncertainties and other factors is contained in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

Except as required by law, we do not intend to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147012