Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), through its subsidiary Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy"), is pleased to announce the launch of the Bitbuy Trust Centre.

In the Company's ongoing commitment to building trust through transparency and a fair-trading experience, the Bitbuy Trust Centre contains the following metrics, regulatory status and audited reports:

Total Crypto held on our customers' behalf

Total Fiat held on our customers' behalf

Weekly Trading Volume

Licenses and registrations we've acquired

Annual Proof of Reserve and Platform Due Diligence reports

Quarterly Financial Statements

"As Canada's first registered crypto-trading marketplace, Bitbuy has always been at the forefront when it comes to transparency and trust," explains WonderFi President and Interim CEO, Dean Skurka. "Recent events on unregistered crypto exchanges have emphasized the need to provide transparency and security which is why we launched the Bitbuy Trust Centre - the first comprehensive dashboard of its kind on any Canadian crypto-trading platform."

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

