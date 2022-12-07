DigiMax Global Inc.: Digimax Announces Change of Name To Spetz Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / SPETZ INC. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ, OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment to change its name from "DigiMax Global Inc." to "Spetz Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the new ticker symbol "SPTZ" on December 9, 2022. The Company's symbol "DBKSF" on the OTC remains the same. The new CUSIP of the common shares is 848403101 and the new ISIN is CA8484031015.

"The change in name to "Spetz Inc." reflects the Company's shift in focus from cryptocurrency-related activities towards the growth and development of Spetz, its proprietary, award-winning, mobile app," said Yossi Nevo, CEO of Spetz. "In light of the growth in popularity of the Spetz app worldwide, and the recent launch of the Spetz app in the USA, we have decided to have our corporate branding reflect our core product, being the Spetz application."

The Name Change and was approved by the shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on November 28, 2022. No action is required by existing security holders of the Company with respect to the Name Change and new trading symbol. Outstanding common shares certificates or DRS statements do not need to be exchanged. If registered shareholders have any questions or wish to receive an updated DRS statement or share certificate, they can contact the Company's transfer agent, Marrelli Trust Company, by calling +1-416-361-0737, or by visiting www.marrellitrust.ca.

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz operates in the United Kingdom, Australia and Israel, and has now launched in the USA. The Spetz app can be downloaded from the Apple and Android app stores in the respective countries.

The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider, for any need, anytime, anywhere.

Spetz website: www.spetz.app

Company Contact:

Ofir Friedman

Director and Chief Marketing Officer

ofir@spetz.app

Daniel Mogil

Investor Relations Manager

Investors@spetz.app

437-826-4012

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "plans" "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the ability of Spetz to operate in all markets within the US; the ability of Spetz to support operations following its launch in the US; the Company's publishing of a BAR and/or AIF; and the anticipated adoption of the Spetz application by the US market.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation: risks associated with general economic conditions; increased competition in the mobile application and home-services market; the potential risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's/Spetz's business; and the ability of the Company to continue generating a profit; the inability of Spetz to support its US operations; the inability of Spetz to penetrate key US markets; failure by the Company to publish a BAR and/or AIF in a timely manner; and a lack of adoption of Spetz's application by the US market.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as to the date hereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730629/Digimax-Announces-Change-of-Name-To-Spetz-Inc