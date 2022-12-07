Agreement to explore development of solution enabling scientific high-performance computing

IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building superconducting quantum computers, and Keysight Technologies, a leading provider of advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to research the development of a quantum computing solution to enable on-premises high-performance computing (HPC).

With this collaboration, both companies will leverage their respective expertise in quantum computation and control systems to study the development of scalable on-premises quantum computers that may enable scientists and researchers to harness the power of quantum for HPC applications.

Keysight brings its infrastructure expertise to the collaboration with the world's first fully digital quantum control system (QCS), electronic design automation (EDA) workflow software, as well as world-class quantum compilation, mitigation, and error diagnostic tools.

"Our goal is to provide our customers and potential users globally with access to various solutions, and this unique partnership with Keysight will enable us to create an industry-leading solution for HPC-compatible on-premises quantum computing systems," said Dr. Peter Eder, Head of Partnerships at IQM Quantum Computers. "With our strong position as the European leader in superconducting quantum computing, we will continue to build on our expertise to advance industry solutions and grow the ecosystem."

"We are delighted to partner with IQM to deliver an industry-leading, on-prem quantum computing solution to enable scientific workflows in high-performance computing," said Dr. Eric Holland, Director of Strategic Growth Initiatives for Keysight's Quantum Engineering Solutions (QES) group. "With Keysight's vast global reach, history of high-performance products, and strong quantum team coupled with IQM's reputation and pedigree make for a compelling joint on-prem quantum solution to enable scientific computation."

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM is the pan-European leader in building quantum computers. IQM provides on-premises quantum computers for supercomputing centres and research labs and offers full access to its hardware. For industrial customers, IQM delivers a quantum advantage through a unique application-specific, co-design approach. IQM is building Finland's first commercial 54-qubit quantum computer with VTT, and an IQM-led consortium (Q-Exa) is also building a quantum computer in Germany. This computer will be integrated into an HPC supercomputer to create a quantum accelerator for future scientific research. IQM has over 200 employees with offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, and Espoo.

