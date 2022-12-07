Independent assessment attests platform shares key functionality with UltraDNS, but maintains separate infrastructure and operations

Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, has completed an independent third-party audit of its UltraDNS and UltraDNS2 platforms. The independent assessment, based on SSAE No. 18 standards and performed by KirkpatrickPrice, attests to both the similarities in functionality and the differences in infrastructure and operations between the company's UltraDNS and UltraDNS2 platforms.

Neustar Security Services' UltraDNS is a cloud-based, managed authoritative DNS service that protects enterprises' digital assets and maximizes their Internet presence uptime. UltraDNS2 adds an independent secondary global DNS anycast network that works seamlessly alongside the existing UltraDNS platform to provide all the benefits and functionality of UltraDNS, with even greater redundancy, increased performance and higher availability of DNS resolution services.

The two networks offer the same robust features such as traffic management capabilities, API and portal, but have separate node locations, network infrastructure operations, provisioning, automation, peering and routing policies. This customized audit an assessment of agreed upon procedures (AUP) was designed and executed by KirkpatrickPrice leveraging SSAE 18 attestation standards to provide independent confirmation of Neustar Security Services' assertions regarding the similarities of and differences between its UltraDNS and UltraDNS2 platforms.

"Since the independence of the two networks is critical to organizations' ability to reduce risk, but their similarities deliver vital benefits for reducing cost and complexity, we wanted to provide third-party attestation to these characteristics," said James Willett, senior vice president of operations at Neustar Security Services. "Customers and prospects need to be certain that the UltraDNS and UltraDNS2 platforms are truly separate from an infrastructure standpoint, but that they leverage the same technologies and deliver key benefits for cost and complexity reduction, like unified traffic management and single pane of glass management capabilities."

"Enterprises rely on us to protect their critical infrastructure, and we are committed to doing everything we can to earn and maintain our customers' trust," said Neustar Security Services CEO Colin Doherty. "This custom AUP audit is just one more example alongside our more traditional audits such as SOC 2 Type 2 of the platform due diligence we perform to instill customer confidence and ensure our ongoing ability to provide best-in-class service."

"The customized audit assessment of agreed-upon procedures provides evidence that Neustar Security Services has a strong commitment to delivering on its promises to customers," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, president of KirkpatrickPrice. "The results of this audit can assure customers that key claims about the UltraDNS and UltraDNS2 services are accurate."

For more details on the specific features audited by KirkpatrickPrice, see https://neustarsecurityservices.com/blog/neustar-security-services-completes-the-third-party-audit-for-ultradns-and-ultradns2.

For more information about Neustar Security Services' DNS services, please visit https://neustarsecurityservices.com/dns-services.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA and HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

About Neustar Security Services

The world's top brands depend on Neustar Security Services to safeguard their digital infrastructure and online presence. Neustar Security Services offers a suite of cloud-based services that are secure, reliable and available to enable global businesses to thrive online. The company's UltraSecurity suite of solutions protects organizations' networks and applications against risks and downtime, ensuring that businesses and their customers enjoy exceptional interactions all day, every day. Delivering the industry's best performance, Neustar Security Services' mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS, application and network security (including DDoS, WAF and bot management) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit https://neustarsecurityservices.com.

