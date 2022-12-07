Biogen-funded Climate Toolkit for Health Clinics Formally Launched

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Biogen:

Thousands of U.S. community health centers that care for uninsured or underinsured patients around the U.S. face an increasing number of systemic challenges due to extreme weather as a result of climate change. To help these clinics address climate-related risks to operations and patient health, Biogen is collaborating with Americares and the Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (Harvard Chan C-CHANGE).

On December 6, the organizations formally launched a first-of-its-kind Climate Resilient Health Clinics Toolkit that will help clinics better manage patient care when confronting common climate health effects. The toolkit includes resources for clinic patients, providers and staff on extreme heat, wildfires, hurricanes and floods.

Biogen's support for climate resilience for frontline clinics is part of Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives, the company's bold initiative to address the deeply interrelated issues of climate, health, and equity. Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives aims to eliminate fossil fuels across the company's operations, build collaborations with renowned institutions to advance the science to improve human health outcomes, and support underserved communities.

About Biogen

As pioneers in neuroscience, Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Sir Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today, Biogen has a leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and developed the first and only approved treatment to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Biogen is also commercializing biosimilars and focusing on advancing one of the industry's most diversified pipelines in neuroscience that will transform the standard of care for patients in several areas of high unmet need.

