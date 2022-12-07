GreenMoney Journal: Building Trust With Investment Clients Through Authenticity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / by Cameron Barsness of KBBS Financial Counsel

Our care, sincerity, reliability, and competence show clients who we are - and helps us achieve results.

Compared to just two years ago, clients are far more aware of ESG as an investment approach. This includes awareness that ESG is, to some, a controversial topic. For example, many clients are aware of the term "greenwashing" - and are asking questions about how to avoid it.

Part of our role as advisors is to dig into investment opportunities to ensure we understand the mandates and how they match up with clients' goals for a more sustainable future. Then, we have conversations with clients about how they can be part of a forward-looking push toward a better planet and society in five, 10 and 20 years.

None of this works without trust. Trust enables mutual understanding-between clients and advisors and within couples and families. As I think back on my 17-year career and look forward to 2023 and beyond, I see more than ever that trust is the touchstone.

