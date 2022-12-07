Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Vestum AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (180/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Vestum AB (publ), company registration number 556578-2496, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Vestum AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, and that inter alia the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected on December 13, 2022. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 367 645 024 shares. Short Name: VESTUM -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017134125 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 55316 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 367 645 024 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 4040 Retailers -------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB