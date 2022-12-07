Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
07.12.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Vestum AB (publ) (642/22)

At the request of Vestum AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market is expected to be on December 12, 2022, and from
December 13, 2022, the shares are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Preliminary last day of trading will be on December 12, 2022.

Short name:   VESTUM   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017134125
----------------------------
Order book ID: 55316    
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
