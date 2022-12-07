Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - Next Gen Agency is all set to introduce its new 5-Pronged Strategies for Branding.

Having a strong brand identity allows a person or business to captivate loyal customers, stand out amongst strong competitors, and build trust with an audience. At Next Gen Agency, curating a consistent brand is of utmost importance.

Next Gen Agency

Having consistent branding can increase revenue by up to 20 percent. According to WebFX, just 10 seconds is how long one has to capture an audience's attention, and 94 percent of consumers say they recommend brands that they have an emotional connection with - these statistics can be applied to brands associated with businesses or people.

With the abundance of information and data making branding more important today than ever before, entrepreneur Travis Brady, founder of Next Gen Agency, makes brand building the forefront of any business strategy. "Next Gen coaching helps businesses evolve their brand and implement that brand into their online presence, marketing, services, and sales process," said Brady.

At Next Gen Agency, Brady and the rest of the team offer an array of consulting and brand management services. The strategy is based on the agency's five-pronged approach, which incorporates leadership discovery and coaching development, branding and team culture, social media marketing and lead generation, service delivery and automation, and finally, sales process and business scaling. This is how the team pushes their clients to become "next gen."

In addition to the five-pronged approach, Next Gen curates each service to the individual client's needs, ensuring the business is cared for at each level of growth. Once the client goes through all five stages, the business is considered to be more well-balanced. "Our agency is called 'Next Gen' because we believe everyone is unique, different, creative, and has something the world needs," explained Brady.

The team at Next Gen has a combined 50 years of experience helping brand's enhance their identity and business consulting. As Next Gen Agency continues to reach new heights, check out Next Gen Agency's website to learn more.

