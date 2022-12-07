Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities near the Company's 100% owned Hammerdown Gold Project ("Hammerdown" or the "Project") in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada near the Towns of King's Point and Springdale. Maritime is currently conducting a 5,000-metre diamond drill program near Hammerdown, focusing on near-mine exploration targets along the 3-kilometre trend between the Orion project and the Golden Anchor zone

Highlights

4.72 grams per tonne ("gpt") Au over 8.15 m, including 10.4 gpt Au over 3.67 m in drill hole BB-22-203 (Orion)





1.38 gpt Au over 27.79 m, including 5.29 gpt Au over 4.36 m in drill hole BB-22-204 (Orion)





1.14 gpt Au over 45.71 m, including 4.66 gpt Au over 6.0 m in hole BB-22-205 (Orion)





2.98 gpt Au over 8.4 m, including 93.85 gpt Au over 0.20 m (Orion), re-sampled core intersection from 22.5-30.9 m in drill hole BB-20-114 (Orion Infill)





0.54 gpt Au over 38.0 m, including 0.71 gpt Au over 23.0 m in drill hole MP-22-219 (Area 22)





0.60 gpt Au over 10.5 m, including 19.1 gpt Au over 0.2 m in drill hole MP-22-220 (Area 22)





23.50 gpt Au over 0.20 m in drill hole MP-22-222 (Area 22)

Garett Macdonald, President and CEO comments, "Maritime's 5,000 metre fall 2022 exploration program is approximately 50% complete, with 13 drill holes drilled at the Area 22 target and 6 drill holes at the Orion deposit. Initial results form both areas are very encouraging with new mineralization encountered at Area 22 stretching over 500 m in strike length, 100 m vertically and remaining open in all directions. At the Orion project, the results have improved the continuity of a high-grade mineralized shoot within the larger deposit. Since the completion of the positive feasibility study for the Hammerdown Gold Project, the Company's exploration team has focussed on identifying near mine exploration targets that could extend the project's mine life. These results are very positive for our plans and we look forward to additional results in the new year".

Orion Project

Exploration at Orion is currently focused on additional definition drilling in the deposit's central corridor to test for possible plunging high-grade mineralized shoots. To date, six drill holes have been completed and assay results have been received for three (Figure 1). Drill hole BB-22-203 returned an interval of 4.72 gpt Au over 8.15 m, including 10.4 gpt Au over 3.67 m at 80m vertical depth (see Figures 2 and 3), approximately 20m beneath hole BB-20-133 which intersected the zone with 4.8 gpt Au over 13.6 m; including 7.0 gpt Au over 8.1 m (see press release dated January 19, 2021). Drill hole BB-22-204 was drilled 50 m south of BB-22-203 and intersected a wide interval of mineralization grading 1.38 gpt Au over 27.79 m, including 5.29 gpt Au over 4.36 m at 70m vertical depth. Drill hole BB-22-205 was drilled 60 m south of BB-22-204 and intersected 1.14 gpt Au over 45.71 m, including 4.66 gpt Au over 6.0 m at a vertical depth of 50m.

Sampling of existing and historic drill holes is ongoing and has identified additional mineralized lenses within the deposit. These additional lenses have proven to be inconsistently sampled in prior drilling and additional infill sampling has been conducted on available drill cores in drill holes BB-20-104, BB-20-106, BB-20-107 and BB-20-114. This resampling identified appreciable gold grades in all 4 holes. Sampling of drill hole BB-20-114 returned an updated composite grade of 2.98 gpt Au over 8.4 m from 22.5-30.9 m, including a newly sampled discrete quartz vein returning 93.85 gpt Au over 0.2 m.

An optical and acoustic televiewer study has recently been completed on select holes at the Orion deposit to better define the geometry of structures controlling the gold mineralization. This information will be utilized in an enhanced geological model and in targeting for future exploration drilling.

Area 22 Exploration Update

The Area 22 exploration target was initially discovered as part of a condemnation drill program for the Hammerdown feasibility study in an area approximately 400 m south of the reserve pit shell (Figure 1). This earlier drilling intersected 30.2 m grading 0.76 gpt Au, including 8.9 m grading 1.74 gpt Au in drill hole DC-22-02 (see press release dated June 22, 2022) in the footwall to the Captain Nemo Fault. This fault was previously believed to be a fault bounding the Hammerdown gold mineralization and has resulted in this area being under explored.

To date, 13 drill holes have been completed at the Area 22 target partially delineating a mineralized corridor over a strike length of 500 meters. Mineralization encountered in drilling exhibits similarities to the Orion and Wisteria deposits and occurs along a 2.4 km-long magnetic low corridor that spans the distance from Orion to Hammerdown. Assay results have been received on 9 drill holes; all of which carried low-grade gold mineralization, with localized high-grade veining in shear zone hosted disseminated pyrite. Highlights include drill hole MP-22-219 which intersected 0.54 gpt Au over 38.0 m, including 0.71 gpt Au over 23.0 m and drill hole MP-22-220 which intersected 0.60 gpt Au over 10.5 m, including 19.1 gpt Au over 0.2 m. The Area 22 gold trend continues to migrate closer to the Hammerdown deposit and additional drilling is planned to determine the potential for an expansion of the Hammerdown feasibility study open pit shell.

Whisker Valley Cu-Au Research Project with Memorial University, Queens University and NSERC

The Company has initiated a collaborative research project on the Whisker Valley copper-gold project with Memorial University, Queen's University and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). The research project will be led by Memorial's Dr. Stephen Piercey and will study the intrusive and volcanic rock suites which are host to the gold and copper mineralization to better understand the geological, structural and hydrothermal setting of mineralization in the Whisker Valley occurrences. The in-depth study will also document the origin of the mineralization, alteration mineral distributions, timing of mineralization and its relationship to regional magmatic and tectonic events. The goal will be to understand the evolution and origin of mineralization and to create geological, mineralogical, and geochemical criteria that can be used to improve exploration efficiency and targeting of further mineralization in the Whisker Valley project area. The new partnership will see Maritime provide both cash and in-kind contributions, both of which have been matched by NSERC through the NSERC Alliance Program (https://www.nserc-crsng.gc.ca/innovate-innover/alliance-alliance/index_eng.asp).





Table 1. Orion Composite Table

2022 Orion Definition Drilling Hole From To Length (m) Au Composite (gpt) BB-22-203 29.9 30.2 0.30 1.25 BB-22-203 83.5 83.7 0.20 1.92 BB-22-203 84.7 85.2 0.50 1.09 BB-22-203 89.2 89.4 0.20 3.49 BB-22-203 116.0 116.2 0.20 2.70 BB-22-203 132.2 140.3 8.15 4.72 Including 132.7 136.3 3.67 10.43 BB-22-204 23.0 24.0 1.00 0.55 BB-22-204 54.9 55.5 0.58 1.06 BB-22-204 73.5 74.0 0.50 0.55 BB-22-204 90.6 118.4 27.79 1.38 Including 90.6 92.5 1.93 1.89 and 101.0 105.4 4.36 5.29 and 116.6 117.3 0.70 7.12 BB-22-205 38.8 40.0 1.18 0.61 BB-22-205 69.0 114.7 45.71 1.14 Including 78.0 79.5 1.42 4.15 Including 78.0 95.0 16.96 2.03 Including 89.0 95.0 6.00 4.66 Including 93.9 94.1 0.20 133.95 and 105.5 114.7 9.17 1.28 BB-22-206 56.0 63.4 7.39 1.17 Including 56.0 56.5 0.50 10.47 BB-22-206 72.0 72.5 0.50 0.62 BB-22-206 88.5 89.1 0.63 1.04 BB-22-206 106.0 116.0 10.00 0.91 Including 113.0 116.0 3.00 2.41 BB-22-206 135.0 136.0 1.00 0.76 BB-22-206 137.5 138.0 0.50 1.26 BB-22-206 140.0 141.0 1.00 0.69 BB-22-206 150.0 156.0 6.00 1.01 Including 153.2 156.0 2.81 1.28 2022 Orion Infill Sampling Program Hole From To Length (m) Au Composite (gpt) BB-20-114 22.5 22.7 0.20 93.85 BB-20-114 27.3 30.9 3.60 1.69 BB-20-114 27.3 27.5 0.20 6.21 BB-20-114 29.5 29.7 0.22 10.84 BB-20-114 43.0 44.0 1.00 1.77 BB-20-114 66.0 67.0 1.00 1.09 BB-20-116 4.6 7.0 2.43 0.43 BB-20-116 31.4 32.9 1.50 1.19 BB-20-116 42.5 52.0 9.50 0.28 BB-20-116 61.0 62.0 1.00 1.38 BB-20-116 70.0 76.0 6.00 17.55 Including 72.0 76.0 4.00 26.23 Including 73.4 74.4 1.06 96.43 BB-20-116 87.0 90.0 3.00 0.73 BB-20-116 103.0 108.0 5.00 0.22 BB-20-117 31.0 36.0 5.00 0.41 BB-20-117 65.7 67.8 2.15 0.73 BB-20-117 84.7 93.0 8.29 3.18 Including 85.2 93.0 7.79 3.36 Including 85.2 88.0 2.79 6.65 BB-20-117 100.0 105.0 5.00 0.95 Including 103.0 104.0 1.00 3.46 BB-20-117 107.0 112.0 5.00 0.36 BB-20-117 128.0 132.1 4.12 3.38 Including 131.9 132.1 0.20 27.84 BB-20-117 144.8 148.5 3.73 1.11 BB-20-117 151.2 151.6 0.44 8.79

Table 2. Area 22 Drilling Composite Table

Area 22 Exploration Drilling Hole From To Length (m) Au Composite (gpt) MP-22-216 89.0 93.2 4.18 0.41 Including 90.2 93.2 3.02 0.48 MP-22-216 116.9 118.1 1.22 2.75 Including 117.9 118.1 0.20 11.42 MP-22-217 4.1 5.0 0.87 0.57 MP-22-217 9.0 13.0 4.00 0.30 MP-22-217 53.5 54.0 0.55 1.95 MP-22-217 60.3 63.0 2.66 1.02 Including 60.3 60.6 0.30 7.92 MP-22-218 181.7 182.2 0.45 0.56 MP-22-218 197.0 198.1 1.05 0.47 MP-22-218 199.5 200.0 0.47 0.56 MP-22-219 108.0 146.0 38.04 0.54 Including 108.0 131.0 23.00 0.71 Including 122.0 124.4 2.36 4.25 MP-22-219 128.0 128.3 0.32 1.27 MP-22-219 130.5 131.0 0.55 3.47 MP-22-219 145.3 146.0 0.78 5.07 MP-22-219 179.0 181.0 2.00 0.56 MP-22-220 55.4 65.9 10.49 0.60 Including 60.2 60.4 0.20 19.07 Including 55.4 57.2 1.77 0.54 Including 60.2 60.4 0.20 19.07 and 65.6 65.9 0.30 2.66 MP-22-220 246.4 246.6 0.20 1.39 MP-22-221 23.3 30.0 6.78 0.48 Including 24.0 27.0 3.05 1.08 MP-22-221 41.9 43.0 1.07 0.53 MP-22-221 50.2 50.4 0.20 3.68 MP-22-221 63.3 63.5 0.20 0.97 MP-22-221 66.3 66.5 0.20 0.87 MP-22-222 41.0 43.2 2.18 1.56 MP-22-222 65.7 74.6 8.89 0.52 Including 65.7 68.0 2.30 0.92 and 73.1 74.6 1.49 1.08 MP-22-222 84.9 85.4 0.48 2.32 MP-22-222 104.0 105.4 1.44 1.31 MP-22-222 107.7 108.1 0.45 2.15 MP-22-222 119.0 119.2 0.20 23.45 MP-22-223 137.4 144.4 7.05 0.44 Including 137.4 137.6 0.20 9.21 MP-22-223 158.2 160.8 2.62 0.58 Including 158.2 158.4 0.20 3.13 MP-22-223 164.2 164.4 0.23 1.86 MP-22-223 167.0 168.0 1.00 0.57 MP-22-224 47.0 48.0 1.00 0.68 MP-22-224 71.0 71.9 0.93 1.01 MP-22-224 97.3 97.9 0.58 4.18 MP-22-224 110.7 111.0 0.27 0.90 DC-22-02 145.6 175.8 30.24 0.76 Including 145.6 154.5 8.94 1.74 Including 146.3 148.1 1.83 5.08 and 150.3 150.7 0.42 5.96 and 172.8 173.4 0.60 3.26

Table 2. Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

Hole number Azimuth Dip Length Easting Northing Elevation 2022 Orion Definition Drilling BB-22-205 320 -45 130 5487721 553801 205 BB-22-204 320 -45 160 5487741 553859 208 BB-22-203 320 -45 182 5487748 553907 210 2022 Orion Infill Sampling Program BB-20-117 316.1 -50.2 166 5487655 553755 208 BB-20-116 316.5 -51 109 5487686 553725 205 BB-20-114 315.2 -51.1 82 5487711 553699 202 Area 22 Exploration Drilling MP-22-224 320 -45 151 5488683 555094 213 MP-22-223 320 -45 175 5488660 555115 214 MP-22-222 320 -45 172 5488650 555057 212 MP-22-221 320 -45 127 5488586 554982 214 MP-22-220 320 -45 247 5488563 555000 214 MP-22-219 320 -45 181 5488627 555077 213 MP-22-218 320 -45 202 5488589 555109 214 MP-22-217 320 -45 121 5488635 555009 213 MP-22-216 320 -45 148 5488595 555038 214

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at the Hammerdown Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Manager, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo and Technical Advisor Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo. Exploration Manager, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

Analytical Procedures

All samples assayed and pertaining to this press release were completed by Eastern Analytical Limited (EAL) located at Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. EAL is an ISO 17025:2005 accredited laboratory for a defined scope of procedures. EAL has no relationship to Maritime Resources. Samples are delivered in sealed plastic bags to EAL by Maritime field crews where they are dried, crushed, and pulped. Samples are crushed to approximately 80% passing a minus 10 mesh and split using a riffle splitter to approximately 250 grams. A ring mill is used to pulverize the sample split to 95% passing a minus 150 mesh. Sample rejects are securely stored at the EAL site for future reference. A 30-gram representative sample is selected for analysis from the 250 grams after which EAL applies a fire assay fusion followed by acid digestion and analysis by atomic absorption for gold analysis. Other metals were analyzed by applying an acid digestion and 34 element ICP analysis finish. EAL runs a comprehensive QA/QC program of standards, duplicates and blanks within each sample stream.

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime holds a 100% interest- directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property. This includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project plus the Whisker Valley exploration project, all located in the Baie Verte Mining District near the town of King's Point, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Hammerdown Gold Project is characterized by near-vertical, narrow mesothermal quartz veins containing gold associated with pyrite. Hammerdown was last operated by Richmont Mines between 2000 and 2004. The Company also owns the gold circuit at the Nugget Pond metallurgical facility in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Lac Pelletier gold project in Rouyn Noranda, Québec and several other exploration properties in key mining camps across Canada.

