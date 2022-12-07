Monster Worldwide veteran brings SaaS expertise and over 20 years of technology leadership experience to SHL

SHL,the global leader in talent insight, announced today that Steven DeLisle will serve as its new chief digital officer. In this role, DeLisle will apply his extensive technology leadership and SaaS industry experience to deliver the scalable talent solutions and AI-enabled insight tools that businesses seek now and for the future.

The strategic hire comes at a time when the talent ecosystem faces complex and dramatic change, and companies struggle to balance employees' expectations with business goals.

"We are thrilled to have Steve join our team at SHL as chief digital officer," said Andy Bradshaw, the company's CEO. "Steve's expertise in helping to evolve SaaS platforms, along with his experience in piloting operations and development, is the ideal match for SHL. We remain focused on taking bold steps to transform the talent landscape. Steve will serve as the driving force to further accelerate SHL's solution innovation and ensure that we continue to delight our customers."

DeLisle previously served as chief product and technology officer at Monster Worldwide, where he led a team of over 600 people across development, product, and data sciences. In this role, he drove a complete technical and cultural transformation of the organization, including the successful development and roll-out of a modern "born on cloud" SaaS software platform and the implementation of new agile practices focused on improving quality and predictability, all while fostering an environment of empowerment and inclusion. Prior to this, DeLisle held technical leadership positions at IBM and Unica (a marketing software company acquired by IBM in 2010).

"Constant innovation is an expectation at any SaaS company, and SHL is no different," said DeLisle. "I am honored to be entrusted with the stewardship to further SHL's mission to build next-generation solutions leveraging AI and emerging technology."

DeLisle earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's in computer science and engineering from the University of Connecticut.

For more information about SHL, please visit www.shl.com

